Disaster restoration company opens new facility along M-21

CALEDONIA TWP. — Servpro of Shiawassee/West Saginaw Counties celebrated the grand opening of its new Caledonia Township facility Thursday.
The disaster restoration company routinely rushes in to help residents and companies after a fire, flood or other emergency strikes, cleaning up and putting everything back together again.
Matt Leitelt, general manager of the new store at 1111 E. Main St., said he tries to provide customers with peace of mind in emergencies by following the Servpro motto: “Like it never even happened.”
“We handle everything from fire damage, water damage, we do board-ups, bio cleanup, large commercial and residential cleanings as well,” Leitelt said.
Leitelt said he has been working at the facility since January, but work to the interior of the building was not complete until recently.
Servpro has generated so much business in Shiawassee County that it “made sense to open a facility here,” Leitelt said. The company has been hiring local residents to work at the new facility, as well as using the services of local contractors.
“We want to serve the community and Shiawassee County,” Leitelt said. “I’ve been (with Servpro) for 10 years, so I took the opportunity to come here and open up this branch, recruit technicians, project managers and contractors to help with restoration services.”
With about 1,900 stores across all 50 U.S. states and parts of Canada, Servo employees a Disaster Recovery Team (DRT) that responds to emergencies nationwide, including wildfires, hurricanes and flooding. The company also responded to the Midland floods in 2020.
“Unfortunately people do have disasters,” Leitelt said. “We’re here to help. You have that fire or flood, we try to do a one-stop shop, the mitigation, the rebuild, and take care of your contents.”
Servpro offers restoration services for fire, smoke and soot; water removal and dehumidification; mold mitigation and remediation; catastrophic storm response; move-outs and contents restoration; electronics and equipment; document drying; and contents claim inventory.
They also offer cleaning services for carpet, upholstery, drapes and blinds; ceilings, walls and hard floors; air ducts and heating/cooling systems; deodorization; biohazard and crime scene; and vandalism.
Thursday’s open house was catered by local food truck Tamale Rose. For more information about Servpro, visit servproshiawasseewestsaginawcounties.com or call (989) 484-4135.
