OWOSSO — The second phase of a two-part expansion gets underway next week at Sheridan Realty & Auction in Owosso, the result of the auction house’s continuing success.
Two years ago Sheridan, 1007 S. Washington St., added a 4,800-square-foot auction warehouse/showroom, but quickly outgrew it. An expanding client base is spurring construction of a second 7,500-square-foot addition that will provide more display and storage space.
“We are at full capacity and we do need more room,” said Troy Crowe, Sheridan auction sales manager. “We used to run auctions about once a month, then two a month and now we’re doing one a week. We’ve got more clientele — Amazon items, estate sales, and commercial and residential downsizing.”
The company is hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington site that is open to anyone. With the goal of completing the addition by fall, work has already begun on the building site.
“We are prepared and ready to go,” Crowe said.
Sheridan Realty & Auction, which has been selling farms, real estate and other big-ticket items since 1974, created an online auction house in Owosso in 2016, led by Crowe.
City of Owosso officials approved site plans for both expansions in 2018. The first expansion took place that year, while the second phase has been slightly delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, Crowe said.
Sheridan’s growing roster of auction clients includes a company that supplies customer return items from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and other businesses. Other auction sellers are businesses moving out old inventory and residents downsizing.
“We have a lot of sellers from all over Michigan, not just Shiawassee County,” Crowe said, adding that about half of all clients are from the area.
Auctions are conducted exclusively online; however, some customers come to the Owosso facility between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to inspect items prior to bidding. Crowe said he wants those items to be organized and well-displayed, one of the reasons why having sufficient space is important.
“I’m a strong believer that everything has to look top-notch. First impressions are everything,” he said. “If we’re going to be a cutting-edge auction house, we need to portray that image where people look at what we have and go ‘Wow.’”
Online, potential auction buyers can view anywhere from five to 25 photos of bid items. Most of Sheridan’s auction buyers reside in Michigan, he said.
“We’d like to thank the community, the city of Owosso — which has been great to work with — and our clientele,” Crowe said. “They’re helping us grow.”
Headquartered in Mason, Sheridan Realty & Auction is owned by President/CEO Bill Sheridan, the 2002 National Auctioneers Association’s Men’s Division International Auctioneer Champion.
For more information about Sheridan, visit sheridanauctionservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.