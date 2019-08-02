CORUNNA — Daniel Matthies, the owner of Val’s Pizza in Owosso, recently was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay more than $21,000 in fines and restitution for embezzling from Capitol Bowl of Owosso.
Matthies, 49, of Owosso, was charged in March with felony embezzlement of $20,000-$50,000 from Capitol Bowl following an investigation by Owosso police.
Officials said the embezzlement began in 2012 and continued after Matthies moved his business to an independent location further south on Washington Street in October 2016.
According to the charging document, Matthies, acting as “an employee of Trecha Matthies Enterprises LLC, did convert to his own use, without the consent of his principal, Gordon Food Service rebate checks, totaling over $20,000 but less than $50,000.”
Matthies was arraigned by Judge Terrance Dignan March 11 in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and has been free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
He agreed to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor larceny ($200-$1,000) charge at a hearing June 3. As part of the deal, Matthies pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months probation, 20 days of community service, and ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as $21,400 restitution.
Court records indicate Matthies made one restitution payment of $10,000 at his sentencing hearing in early July. He is due to make a $7,500 payment for restitution by Sept. 30. and a $3,200 payment by Jan. 2, 2020. The case is scheduled for review on that date, and if Matthies has paid off his restitution and fines and performed his community service, he will likely be released from probation.
Had Matthies been convicted of the original felony embezzlement charge, he faced the possibility of significantly more prison time — up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $15,000 or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
