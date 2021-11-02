LANSING — State officials this week said unemployment in Shiawassee County fell in September to the lowest rate since before the pandemic began in March 2020.
The Michigan Bureau of Labor Market of Information and Strategic Initiatives released unadjusted figures for counties for September this past week. According to the latest report, Shiawassee County’s unemployment rate in September fell to 4.9% — down from 5.5% the previous month.
In early October, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said the statewide seasonally adjusted jobless rate in September stood at 4.6% — edging down by a tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.
Employment in Michigan increased from August by 16,000 and unemployment declined by 4,000.
“Michigan’s labor market was stable in September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate and payroll job counts both showed minimal change over the month.”
The county rate had not been lower since March 2020 when it was 4.5%, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state economy for several weeks.
The county’s unemployment rate hit a high of 27.8% in April 2020, but fell six straight months after that to 5.2%. The rate hit 6.7% in January of this year before again falling.
“There’s still volatility,” Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership Executive/CEO Justin Horvath said. ” The elimination of the federal money definitely has been a factor. I’ve heard from local companies, they are starting to see more apply in August and September.”
Horvath also said having kids return to school has had an effect with people who need child care able to more freely seek work.
“It’s a major issue that many people don’t realize,” Horvath said. “There are a lot of households that are single parent or both work. If you don’t have reliable or cost effective child care … you can’t leave kids at home.”
Horvath said despite the stronger numbers, employers in the county continue to have more than 1,000 openings — possibly as may as 2,000.
“A big story is the increase in compensation,” he said. “We’re hearing about bonuses for retention. There is a lot more money flowing and that’s a good thing long term. Entry pay is elevated.”
Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President John Adams said he also continues to see many job openings.
“I am continuing to hear from business owners who are struggling to find workers,” he said. “The pandemic caused many employees to reevaluate their professional lives and we are seeing a shift in demands. Workers seem to be looking for increased flexibility and to continue working remotely for at least part of the time.”
“I continue to be impressed by the resiliency of our business owners in the Shiawassee region,” he said. “In addition to offering higher wages, I have spoken with businesses who are offering new benefits to encourage workers’ personal and professional development and keeping the work from home option when possible. Additionally, we are seeing employers offer relocation incentives to attract talent to our region.”
According to the DTMB, Shiawassee County’s workforce fell from 32,302 to 32,152 while the number employed rose from 30,534 to 30,591. The number of people considered unemployed fell from 1,768 to 1,561.
Unemployment is Clinton County fell from 4.5% to 4.2%; Genesee County saw a drop from 8.3% to 6.5%; and Saginaw County saw a drop from 6.6% to 5.9%.
According to the DTMB, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas between August and September.
“Michigan jobless rate reductions in September were influenced by a workforce decline in several regions over the month,” Rourke said. “Payroll employment advanced in September as local schools and colleges re-opened for the fall.”
Regional unemployment rates displayed a median decrease of 0.4 percentage points. The largest over-the-month jobless rate decline occurred in the Flint metropolitan statistical area (MSA) due to auto-related recalls from a large layoff in August.
The Monroe MSA was the only major region with a minor unemployment rate increase in September.
