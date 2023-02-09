OWOSSO — When Michelle Schwab first began experimenting with cupcakes in her kitchen with her kids, the thought of her opening a full-blown bakery was a “pipe dream” to her.
After her husband at the time, Peter Schwab, passed away in 2018 following a lengthy battle with cancer, she said she wanted to honor him.
“I wanted to follow through on my dream in his honor. It was a labor of love,” she said.
Schwab worked hard to make this dream a reality. Despite already who already holding a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, she went back to school, attending Mott Community College to obtain an associate degree in bakery and pastry arts. She began operating Defying Gravity Bakery out of her home while pursuing this degree.
Now Schwab and her business are taking the next step, with the planned opening of an external storefront in Owosso later this month.
Schwab named the bakery “Defying Gravity” after a song in her favorite musical “Wicked,” in which the main character (Elphaba Thropp) takes a “giant leap of faith” and which radically reorients her life. Schwab said deciding to try something new with the bakery after working as a bank branch manager for 20 years constituted such a leap for her.
As Schwab’s business has evolved it has come to include her current husband, Todd Holmes, who is an engineer by trade, but supports the business in every way he can, including decorating cakes.
“He’s the absolute biggest supporter and he really encouraged me. It’s crazy to think about doing something like this and I couldn’t do it without him,” she said.
Her “labor of love” also includes her four sons — Zachary, 24; Ryan, 23; Alex, 20; and Matthew, 12 — as well as her two step-children, Elizabeth, 25 and AJ, 20.
Since its inception, Defying Gravity has offered customers a wide variety of desserts upon request. Schwab enjoys baking for special events, including birthdays and weddings.
“We’ve always done just about anything the customers ask for, and try to figure out a way to make it happen and keep prices very reasonable,” she said. “We really want whoever is receiving to have a fun, memorable cake or dessert and not break their pocket book.”
Schwab recently came to the conclusion that her bakery was completely consuming her house, and it was time to separate the two.
Schwab’s new kitchen will be in what was previously a house at 113 N. State that has been zoned commercial. She acquired the premises with planning help from consultant Cheryl Peterson of the Michigan Small Business Development Center, the services of local realtor Kelly Bila and a loan from Huntington Bank.
Schwab said she is planning a soft opening for Feb. 27, with the bakery only being open to some of the businesses that have helped her along the way.
The bakery will be open to the public starting on Feb. 28.
Defying Gravity will have a drive-thru which opens at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, with the main lobby opening at 8 a.m. — both the drive-thru and lobby will close at 4 p.m. On Saturdays, the drive-thru will open at 7 a.m. and the main lobby at 8 a.m., with both closing at 2 p.m. The bakery will not be open on Sundays.
Schwab said the drive-thru will target morning commuters seeking coffee and light pastry items. Her bakery will include some new items on the menu, including speciality coffees and light lunch meat sandwiches.
