OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this week announced Dr. Hazem Tabbaa has joined its medical staff.
Tabbaa received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. He is board certified in internal medicine and was the chief resident of the Internal Medicine Department at Franciscan Health — Olympia Fields in Illinois.
Tabbaa has completed fellowships in gastroenterology and advanced surgical endoscopy, specializing in interventional endoscopic oncology and surgical endoscopy. He is also a published author of various gastroenterology research and medical articles.
Tabbaa will be joining Dr. Amna Mehdi and physician assistant Danielle Feldpausch at Memorial Healthcare Gastroenterology starting Aug. 9.
For more information, visit memorialhealthcare.org/location/memorial-healthcare-gastroenterology-owosso/.
