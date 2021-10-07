LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg City Council Monday voted 4-3 to reopen the city’s application period for marijuana facility permits indefinitely, while a petition submitted earlier Monday seeks to let the voters decide how many marijuana retail stores should be allowed in the city.
Laingsburg’s marijuana ordinance currently allows two retail licenses, with Local Roots Cannabis, 120 W. Grand River Road, holding one. A developer has expressed interest in purchasing the vacant Klotz Floors and Cabinetry building, 105 E. Grand River Road, with the intent of opening a second marijuana retail storefront.
Twenty-seven business operators previously signed a petition opposing a second retail establishment. Monday afternoon, a citizen committee, Let the Voters Decide, submitted 60 signatures in an effort to force the issue on the ballot.
“I’d like to encourage you to listen to the concerns of the broader community,” said John Liskey, owner of the building that houses Local Roots and organizer of the petition. “As l’ve anguished about this whole ordeal, I kept looking for a win-win situation as it pains me to put you all in a position of having to make a hard vote.
“Then it came to me … let the voters decide. That would get you guys off the hot seat and let the residents of the city express their voice through the ballot box.”
State marijuana law allows residents of any municipality to submit petitions to set the number of licenses a city may authorize. If petitions contain at least five percent of the number of registered voters who participated in the last gubernatorial election, the issue automatically goes on the ballot at the next regular election.
There were 572 Laingsburg voters in the 2018 gubernatorial election, meaning only 29 registered voters were needed to sign the petition to place the issue on the ballot. Sixty signatures were submitted Monday, more than double the requirement.
City Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby indicated the signatures must be verified before any ballot initiative can proceed.
“If everything is valid, it would go on the November 2022 ballot,” the city’s next regular election, Willoughby said.
Liskey’s opposition to a second marijuana retail store is based on “protecting the substantial investment that has been made” at Local Roots. His ex-wife Ronda Liskey and son Roy Liskey own and operate the business, which opened in April.
John Liskey also challenged assertions that he’s trying to create a monopoly, noting Local Roots faces substantial competition from marijuana facilities in Lansing and other surrounding communities.
Several residents spoke in support of Local Roots during a public hearing Monday inside the LSW Emergency Services building, acknowledging the business sponsored a free concert series in McClintock Park this summer and offers a discount to customers who frequent local food establishments.
“The generosity shows that the owners of Local Roots are not in it just for the money. They are a family that care about their community,” said Joni Starr, who serves on the Laingsburg Area Recreation Committee. “Giving license to a second store will seriously compromise the Local Roots store and the community of Laingsburg which receives so much generosity from its owners.”
Laingsburg Clothesline owner Lisa Jelenek joined many of her fellow business owners in asking the city to reduce its number of marijuana retail licenses to one.
“One and done is the message from 27 business owners in this town who have spent time, talent, treasures to make this tiny town what it is today,” she said, adding, “it’s never too late to do what’s right.”
Chad Buzinski, co-owner of the CBD boutique Nature’s Kyoor in Lansing, has informed city officials of his interest in purchasing the vacant Klotz Floors and Cabinetry building, 105 E. Grand River Road, with the intention of opening a second marijuana retail storefront.
The city previously granted a marijuana retail license to a different developer at the site in 2020, though the sale of the building ultimately fell through.
Buzinski approached the city with the idea of developing the site and has submitted a special use permit and site plan to the city’s planning commission for further review. Proceedings were initially held up, given that the city’s marijuana license application period had closed Dec. 31, 2020, with no action taken to reopen the period.
Attorney Joshua Covert, speaking on behalf of Buzinski Monday, noted his client wants to contribute to the local community.
“We want to be able to come to your community, be a responsible member of the community, give back to the community, just like Local Roots is doing,” Covert said.
After about 45 minutes of public comment, council members opened their own discussion regarding marijuana licensing in the city.
Council Member Alan Ducastel acknowledged the variety of viewpoints on the issue, though ultimately, he said, he felt obligated to uphold the existing ordinance.
“Council members take an oath upon taking office to uphold the law. The ordinance is still in effect and is still the law,” he said. “I would be remiss and negligent in my sworn duties if I did not uphold my oath of office and ultimately the ordinance in question and so would every other council member here today. The ordinance still allows for one recreational permit and does not have a sunset clause.”
Council member Gail Geasler said she wasn’t opposed to a second retail store, though she felt it would ultimately be best to let the voters decide.
“I’m intrigued by the ballot proposal, I’m just not sure how it would work and when it would work,” council member Brian Fredline added. “Do they decide in six weeks? What if it takes a year for voters to decide? What do you do in the interim period?”
Willoughby said she’s received little guidance so far, though the earliest the issue could likely go on the ballot would be November 2022, given the deadline has already passed for this year’s November election. That opens up the possibility of a second facility receiving its licensing and opening within the next year before a proposal goes before voters, she said.
The Planning Commission will hold a special use and site plan review for The Kyoor LLC at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 inside city hall. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, visit laingsburg.us.
