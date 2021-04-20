OWOSSO — The city is moving forward with a proposal to allow the transfer of medical and recreational marijuana licenses to other entities.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members set a public hearing on the move for 7:30 p.m. May 3 during the next regular council meeting.
According to a memo to council by City Manager Nathan Henne, the city’s ordinances regarding recreational and medical marijuana establishments do not allow for the transfer of licenses even through sales.
“The state allows such transfers,” Henne wrote. “For retail dispensaries, initial license selection is based on a lottery — but again, there was no provision in the ordinance that addresses sale or transfer of licenses.
“A lottery process for retail license transfer will not work,” he continued. “So, I am recommending the ordinance be amended to allow for the sale of marijuana licenses.”
Henne said in the memo that the state’s vetting process for all license holders is sufficient to ensure any transferee is eligible to hold a marijuana license in the city.
If approved, the ordinance amendment would allow license transfer under the following conditions:
n The licensee must submit to the city clerk a written request to transfer license indicating the current licensee and the proposed licensee.
n Proposed licensee delivers the application fee in full, as already required by city ordinances, and submits an application.
n The application will be reviewed by city council, at whose sole discretion the transfer will be approved by resolution.
The ordinance amendments would make the attempted transfer, sale, or other conveyance of an interest in a license without resolution approving transfer by council grounds for suspension or revocation of the license.
The city of Owosso would receive a $5,000 license fee for each license transfer.
