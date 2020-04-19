Golf in Michigan is currently closed for business under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order that runs through the end of April.
Or is it?
Corunna Hills Golf Course had planned to open this weekend — to members only — in what some say might be a violation of Whitmer’s executive order that has shuttered most “non-essential” businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, a statement earlier this week from Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker has appeared to open a loophole of sorts that allows courses to host golfers in a limited capacity.
Becker stated law enforcement can’t stop people from walking onto a course and playing golf. He issued his opinion after a photo circulated online showing players gathered at StoneWater Golf Course in Caledonia.
Other county prosecutors have also come out in support of the position.
And Corunna Hills’ reasoning: If they can do it, so can we.
“It’s not fair that just the big, fancy private clubs can do this,” said Tracey Molnar, who co-owns Corunna Hills with her husband Dan. “Our course is kind of different anyway because we don’t have the big restaurant stuff that a lot of courses have attached with them.”
Molnar said the clubhouse will not be open and anyone who wants to be allowed out on the course must be a member and have paid in full. The course will not have employees present; Molnar said she and her husband do most of the maintenance at the course, anyway.
Corunna Hills will remain closed to the general public while the governor’s order is in effect.
Is that technically allowed? The Molnars believe so, though they are prepared to close again if the state steps in and says they must.
“They would have to shut (the private courses) down if they’re going to shut us down,” she said. “Golfers are crazy. They’ll go out in 50-degree weather when it’s really not that nice out. So when it’s 60, which it’s going to be next week, we just figured we’re going to try this. If we have to shut back down we will, of course. We’re going to try it and see how it goes.”
The Argus-Press left a message this week with Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office seeking clarification on the matter, but it was not returned.
Greg Beavers, the general manager/owner of Pine Hills Golf Course, said he looked into possibly doing a similar opening at his Laingsburg club. After getting conflicting advice from county officials and law enforcement, however, he decided against it.
“I need to cross my T’s and dot my I’s before I do that because there’s pretty hefty fines if (the government) really want(s) to say something,” Beavers said. “I’m not going to jeopardize my liquor license for it. I’m not going to do it unless I get all those different departments to say yes.”
At Owosso Country Club, club president Glen Merkel said the course is officially closed. However, members are still being allowed to walk the course, as long as they maintain social distancing.
Golfers can hit balls if they want, though he stopped short of calling that “golf.”
“We’ve had to remove the ball washers, tee markers, rakes on sand traps, flags so people can’t actually play golf,” he said. “I guess if they want to walk around and practice putting or slap a ball down the fairway I guess they could do that, but it’s not really golf.
“They can’t post a score; if someone wants to take their club out to the driving range and hit a dozen balls of their own and then go find them they can do that. If they want to practice putting on a green they can do that.”
OCC’s clubhouse, restaurant and bar are all closed while the state is under the executive order.
In the meantime, all courses are trying to stay afloat while business is thin. Beavers said he applied for grants with Shiawassee County, though he did not receive any. He also said he got into the payroll protection plan and is waiting for it to be finalized with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
He only has two of his “necessary staff” on hand right now and most of his crew is laid off. The club’s restaurant was set to open for takeout orders Friday.
He believes the steps the state has taken in regard to golf have gone too far and the course could open in a safe way.
“If we open up to the public we can do pay online, check-in online. That way you don’t need to have any staff at the clubhouse,” Beavers said “There’s things that we could do, but I don’t want to negate the executive order.
“I don’t like the essential and non-essential (designation); I’d rather them look at what is safe and what is not safe,” Beavers said. “I have a couple friends that own landscape companies, I don’t see what the barrier is, besides getting fuel, that they can’t be working right now. They’re going to be back-logged a month and they’re going to be hurt, too, just like a lot of industries.”
Merkel said OCC is down to a skeleton crew, though he said being a private club has the course in better position than most.
