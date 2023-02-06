OWOSSO — Georgia-Pacific is making an investment of close to $30 million at its corrugated plant in Owosso in a move that the Atlanta-based company frames “as part of its ongoing commitment to meet customer needs and modernize the plant’s operations,” per a press release.
The upgrades include a new corrugator, converter, single facer, pre-heater, glue machine and control systems. There will also be an upgrade to the existing single facer and unitizer.
Newer converting equipment will give the plant improved throughput and print capability to better meet customer needs. By enabling the double wall capability, the plant will be able to expand its customer base and provide expanded products to current customers.
“The investment in the Owosso plant is part of our strategy to be the preferred partner of our customers and will help us continue to expand our product offerings with superior service and quality,” said Bill Smith, Georgia-Pacific’s area general manager.
Mark Humrich, the plant’s director of operations, added, “Our team has performed at high levels producing quality products for our customers with the older equipment. The investment being made in our facility has everyone excited and is great for both our employees and the community as it helps set us up for long term prosperity.”
The legacy corrugator was taken offline at the end of 2022 after producing enough material to satisfy our current customer needs until the new corrugator is ready to begin producing for customers. Installation of the new equipment has already begun and testing is projected to take place in mid-February. The first production run should come off the line by the end of February.
The Georgia-Pacific plant employs approximately 130 people. It was constructed by Olin Kraft in 1964 and purchased by Georgia-Pacific in 1985. It serves customers in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, and Canada.
Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the “world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products,” per company literature.
Its consumer brands include Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Sparkle and Vanity Fair.
The company also supplies building products to lumber and building materials dealers. Its recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest traders of paper, metal and plastics.
