OWOSSO — Shiawassee Landlord Association members and interested landlords or property managers are invited to the next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Realchek office, Suite C, 1509 Corunna Ave.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne will discuss the city’s rental ordinance and the census.
Non-members are welcome. There is no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.