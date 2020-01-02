CALEDONIA TWP. — Police arrested a man Tuesday shortly after he allegedly robbed the AutoZone store with a BB gun, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser.
“A 26-year-old white male robbed the Autozone store at M-21 and Elizabeth Drive at gun point,” Kaiser wrote in an email. “MSP cars and a Corunna car responded to the area, and an MSP car located and arrested the robbery suspect as he fled in his 2018 Ford F-150.”
Kaiser said the suspect was stopped near 2455 Copas Road in Caledonia Township. The suspect allegedly was in possession of approximately $900 in cash and a BB gun, and was wearing clothing used in the robbery.
The suspect was subsequently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail Tuesday evening, and is expected to be arraigned today in 66th District Court.
“Great work by all involved,” Kaiser said via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.