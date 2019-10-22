OWOSSO — The new owners of the Matthews Building have struck a deal with the city of Owosso, promising to either rehabilitate or demolish the building.
In return, the city will allow the new owners to relocate their planned medical marijuana provisioning center to a different building, within local zoning regulations.
At a regular Owosso City Council meeting Monday, members voted 5-1 in favor of the development agreement, with council members Janae Fear voting no and Nick Pidek abstaining due to an unidentified conflict of interest.
“It’s the best option we have,” City Manager Nathan Henne told council members. “My main concern is to get the building to the point where it meets code or is completely redeveloped.”
The Matthews Building, at 300 W. Main St., was recently sold to NX Meds LLC, one of the four winners of the medical marijuana provisioning center lottery conducted by the city on June 13.
The new owners planned to locate a provisioning center inside the building, but then encountered a major obstacle. The financing package the previous owner had worked out with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to assist in redeveloping the building can’t move forward if a marijuana-related business is involved.
“The MEDC told the new owners — and the city — that they cannot provide any federal grant dollars for the project if a marijuana facility is located in the building,” Henne said.
That news created a second problem: Under the city’s rules, the lottery winners had to identify a specific location for the provisioning center and would not be allowed to negotiate a move to another address.
According to the development agreement, the owners have guaranteed one of three outcomes:
n Rehabilitate the property in partnership with the city, MEDC and the owners by resurrecting plans for a “capital stack” that includes previously awarded city abatements, MEDC grant dollars and private investment; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, bring the building up to code by making necessary repairs; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, demolish the building in accordance with the city’s building code.
In the meantime, the city is holding the provisioning license as collateral. In addition, the building, which has been partially condemned due to a collapsed roof and other deficiencies, will continue to be subject to code enforcement, Henne said.
Under the agreement, the new owners have 18 months to put financing together, and another 18 months to achieve one of the outcomes.
Council member Fear asked whether, by treating NX Meds differently than the other lotter ywinners and allowing a move, the city is exposing itself to potential liability. City Attorney Scott Gould said he sees no grounds for a lawsuit.
Language was added to the motion approving the agreement to specify that it was reached due to “extenuating circumstances,” i.e., the poor condition of the Matthews Building.
The Matthews Building has been vacant or underutilized for decades. About five years ago, local developer Randy Woodworth and partners purchased the building with a plan is to renovate the roughly 35,000-square-foot space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
Last January, Woodworth announced a scaled-back plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible.
The cost to completely rehabilitate the building is about $8 million, Henne said.
“I think this is a positive step,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said of the development agreement.
(1) comment
The high end apartments and pub sounds like a great idea! It's really too bad that didn't work out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.