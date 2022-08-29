OWOSSO — What was previously a grassy, undeveloped area will now fill the storage needs of the local community.
Emmit and Heather Keves launched a new business, Lock & Roll, with a ribbon-cutting on Friday with family and members of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) in attendance.
“We look forward to bringing this business to the community and helping community members in finding their storage needs,” Heather Keves said. “We hope it’s going to help the community not have clutter in areas, have people come in and feel like they can put their belongings in a safe place.”
Laura Archer, co-chair of the SRCC, said the Chamber is “excited” to watch Lock & Roll open its doors.
“It’s very exciting to watch somebody’s dream come true, which is the best part,” Archer said. “As somebody connected to the Chamber of Commerce, it gives us hope that our community. We’re excited to be able to support businesses of all sizes. Celebrating their opening and their successes is something that the Chamber takes great pride in.”
Lock & Roll, located at 2000 Corunna Ave., will offer three different size storage units: 10-by-5 feet, 10-by-10 and 10-by-20. Emmit Keves, a 1998 Owosso High School graduate, said he and his wife thought the area was “ideal” because it is highly traveled and a good spot for advertising on Corunna Avenue.
Emmit and Heather Keves have been married for 13 years. Emmit has also been the owner of Keves Concrete since before he married Heather. This is their first joint business.
“(I’ve) poured a lot of units and figured I’d give this a shot,” he said. “I plan to have a little retirement off it and then give it to my kids.”
Heather Keves said the process of all the details that had to come together for the business to open took three years. She said this included getting the area rezoned to commercial property, various approvals, stripping the ground to make the foundation and waiting on the order of the buildings.
Emmit Keves said he plans to expand the business and add five more storage units.
