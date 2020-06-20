OWOSSO — Nearly two dozen local businesses are receiving funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program to help them with recovery from the COVID-19 state-mandated shutdown.
“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton said. “The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”
According to MEDC, 22 communities in Michigan have been awarded a total of $993,984 in grants aimed at supporting the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts. A total of 299 small businesses are receiving assistance.
All businesses receiving $2,000 each are in Owosso. Business owners reported the funding will help them retain as many as 20 employees as they reopen.
“I am grateful that the government has provided some relief,” Sosumi Sushi owner James Gutting said via Facebook. “However, I believe that the government should do more such as provide tax relief and make available beer/wine licenses for small restaurants to serve drinks with meals until 10 p.m.
“This grant, combined with PPP loan and $4,000 pre-purchased meals from Farm Bureau Insurance, means that the sushi bar might survive, albeit with a debt load that will take significant effort to reduce over a long period of time,” he said.
Rob Wagner, owner of the Korner Pub, said the grant is a welcome surprise.
“In this industry any type of working capital influx helps. It gives us an opportunity to increase our inventory and again enhance our working capital,” he said.
In May, MEDC announced that its existing Match on Main program was being expanded to provide access to more communities and refocusing resources on recovery efforts of existing businesses, rather than helping open new businesses. Community-based organizations such as downtown development authorities could apply for grant funding through Match on Main to then make local grants to small businesses located within their districts that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Owosso Main Street executive Director Josh Adams said the group targeted restaurants in the city because they were among the first businesses to close and are under capacity limitations. Nearly every food-related business in the city is receiving funding.
“It will cover some expenses, and let owners know we support them,” Adams said.
Exceptions to business recipients included those that previously received funding through the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership or through previous grant rounds through Match on Main.
Previous rounds in 2019 and earlier this year included funding for Nom Nom Sweeties, Apple Tree Lane and a new clothing store. Twenty-three area businesses received money earlier this year through the SEDP.
Freddie’s Party Store was added because it is downtown and sells some grocery items, Adams noted.
The Match on Main COVID-19 Response program was opened up to all 286 engaged and certified Redevelopment Ready Communities across the state of Michigan, in addition to the Michigan Main Street communities that traditionally participate in the program. The expanded program also waived the matching requirement for the small business applicant which is required to receive funding under the traditional Match on Main program.
