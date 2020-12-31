SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — To say that 2020 was a difficult year for local businesses because of COVID-19 is an understatement — but it’s also an oversimplification.
The year wasn’t difficult for everybody, since the pandemic created clear economic losers and winners, depending on the type of business and level of government restrictions.
Also, focusing solely on the year’s difficulties ignores the remarkable ability of many adversely affected local businesses to confront them head on.
“This was a year unlike any other. The key word is ‘resilience’ — an incredible amount of resilience,” Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said Tuesday. “Business owners said, ‘We’re going to fight. We’re going to stay strong and we’re going to make it through.
“Yes, there have been closures, but it could have significantly worse.”
Local businesses that permanently shuttered this year include D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso Township; Capitol Bowl in Owosso; JC Penney in Owosso; Rollhaven in Owosso Township; Family Video in Caledonia Township; Goodwill in Caledonia Township; and Funny Pages in Owosso.
Other businesses are hovering on the brink of closing, despite emergency funding from the federal government. Especially hard hit have been places where large groups of people gather — prompting long government-forced shutdowns — such as restaurants, theaters and banquet halls.
The state’s procedure of shutting down and reopening businesses as the rate of COVID-19 infections rises and falls has put some companies on a roller coaster. For example, NCG Cinemas was forced to close in March, allowed to reopen in October, had to close again in November and reopened again last week (at 20 percent capacity).
By contrast, businesses deemed “essential” by the state, such as grocery and drug stores, were allowed to stay open throughout the pandemic. Companies that conducted most of their commerce online, such as Josh’s Frogs in Owosso, experienced no interruption. Those businesses tended to prosper.
Statewide temporary shutdowns were implemented starting in March, after the deadly coronavirus spiked in Michigan. Unemployment in Shiawassee County immediately spiked to 29 percent.
Horvath has compared the ensuing business atmosphere to a “war zone.”
“In March, there was a lot of fear,” Horvath said. “Fear of COVID, but even more than that, fear of losing businesses. Having to shut down was a very scary sign.”
As the county’s economic developer, Horvath and his team sprang into action. He invited businesses to participate in daily teleconferences, sharing what he’d found out about sources of funding and other support services. At one point, SEDP teleconferences ran 50 consecutive work days.
“Business owners were hungry for information on how to get by and how they could access capital. The answer to uncertainty is information,” Horvath said. “But all that being said, the undercurrent was resilience.”
In May, some companies were allowed to reopen on a limited basis if they followed Centers For Disease Control guidelines. Restaurants, for instance, were forced to run at 50 percent capacity.
Given the restrictions on how they could operate, many business owners had to adapt and innovate to stay alive. And they did — shifting to online sales, new product lines, curbside delivery and drive-thrus, and creating safe indoor environments via social distancing and face mask rules.
Some new businesses seemed tailor-made for the moment. Market Wagon, which opened in Durand this year, operates like an online farmers market.
“Market Wagon is the right fit for this time,” Horvath said. “Josh’s Frogs has prospered and boomed. But on the flip side, the Lebowsky Center, D’Mar and others sadly don’t have the opportunity to succeed.”
Horvath said the COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed across the country — albeit slowly — are the best hope for a return to normal.
“We won’t get the economy back until the vaccine is in place,” he said, adding he is confident they will work. “They are being developed by Big Pharma. They know they’d better get this right.”
Horvath predicted that in a few months life in Shiawassee County will begin to look different. He said the “touchstone” will be the Curwood Festival, which was canceled this year. He predicts the event will take place as usual next June.
“That will be a pivot point in America, as the vaccine numbers go way up, and cases of the virus and deaths go way down,” he said. “If we’re on the dropping trend, the sentiment in Shiawassee County and the country will be to reopen. We will get to go to concerts and festivals.”
Things are already looking up. After state restrictions eased earlier this month, unemployment in Shiawassee County plummeted to 3.7 percent.
Horvath said there are literally hundreds of job openings across the county. The challenge is finding qualified candidates. The county’s tight housing market is another impediment to economic growth — but not for long, he forecast.
“I predict that we’re going to have the biggest growth in housing development in 2021 that we’ve had in Shiawassee County in my 19 years at SEDP,” he said.
Horvath said he thinks more houses will be converted into apartments and more upper floors in downtown buildings transformed into lofts. In Owosso, the upward housing trend has already begun with Washington Park, a planned mid-range cluster of site condominiums in the final stages of the city’s approval process.
The more housing, the more new employees local companies can recruit. The more employees, the bigger and better the local economy. That’s Horvath’s analysis. He believes the best is yet to come.
“What happened in 2020 was a unique circumstance, not driven by economic conditions,” he said. “It was a curve ball nobody saw coming. Most people did the best they could to get through it. Now, we’re going to bring the economy back to last.”
