Perry voters to consider marijuana amendment

PERRY — Voters will head to the polls Nov. 2 to decide whether the city will lift its ban on medicinal marijuana businesses and create a city department to oversee facilities if the initiative is approved.
Michigan voters voted in 2018 to legalize recreational marijuana, but Perry forbids both medicinal and recreational marijuana businesses within city limits.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said the ballot proposal is the result of a petition.
“The residents will decide and the council will support that vote,” Hammond said via email.
According to the language on the ballot, “This proposed charter amendment, if adopted, would assist patients in need of medical marijuana for conditions such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, colitis, arthritis, Crohn’s disease, cerebral palsy, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other medical conditions for which marijuana is an approved medical use by the state of Michigan, end the city’s prohibition of medical marijuana facilities, and create a city department of medical marijuana responsible for overseeing the local regulatory structure for such facilities.”
The Perry City Council has voted several times since 2018 to block businesses that are for either recreational or medicinal purposes.
In 2010, the city set up zoning ordinances that prevented marijuana businesses from opening.
Then in 2018, after Michigan residents approved a statewide ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, municipalities decided whether or not they would allow marijuana-related businesses to operate within their respective jurisdictions.
In 2019, the Perry City Council conducted a public hearing on recreational marijuana businesses. Most residents in attendance were opposed to allowing them to operate in the city.
Emails sent to the entire Perry City Council seeking comment were not returned.
