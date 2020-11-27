Area ‘small businesses’ hope for big Saturday

OWOSSO — Community leaders are hoping people will shop local on Small Business Saturday, in person or online.
If there ever was a time when small businesses needed support, it’s now, given the grave economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials in Owosso and Durand said.
“We’re celebrating small businesses on Saturday, and it’s more important now than ever to support them. They’ve been hit so hard by the pandemic,” Josh Adams, executive director of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority. “Many retailers will be open on Saturday and ready to serve.”
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people as safe as possible (in Durand) on Small Business Saturday,” Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld said, “but we need to help our merchants as much as possible.”
In Owosso, Springrove Variety, 200 N. Washington St., is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day Saturday, offering anyone with a coupon (available from an Argus-Press ad) or who simply mentions the special gets 30 percent off storewide from 6 to 9 a.m., and 25 percent off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Murtle’s Chocolates, 104 W. Main St., is expanding Saturday hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Apple Tree Lane, 207 N. Washington St., is promoting a large inventory of stocking stuffers and gift basket items for the holiday shopper. In addition, the store will be selling one of its most popular edibles — hot chocolate cocoa bombs, which are dropped into hot water to create hot cocoa with marshmallow.
Another hot Christmas gift for sale at Apple Tree Lane: the Owosso Box, stuffed with such locally made items as nuts and popcorn from Apple Tree, Foster coffee, Happy Girl Granola bars, an Owosso tumbler and greeting card.
“Our small businesses have shown a lot of resiliency — owners have had to pivot time and time again during this pandemic,” Adams said. “I hope people can take the time to show their support.”
On Saturday, Owosso Main Street is hosting the annual Owosso Glow 5K Run/Walk 2020, which starts on Water Street near The Armory at 9 a.m. Those who would like to participate can register that morning. The route goes to Owosso High School and back.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Owosso Main Street will also host horse and carriage rides through downtown.
“We’re being very safe. Only one family can ride at a time, and we’re requiring masks,” Adams said.
Those who want to support local small businesses but would prefer not to shop in-person downtown should consider buying ShiaCash, said Greg Klapko, President/CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
ShiaCash can be given as holiday gifts or as employee incentives — or for any other reason — and spent at any participating ShiaCash retailer. For details or to purchase ShiaCash, visit shiawasseechamber.org/shiacash.
“We’re promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to highlight our ShiaCash,” Klapko said. “In these times, a lot of people don’t want to walk into small businesses. This gives people an on online option for supporting small businesses.”
He noted a different online option: Market Wagon Central Michigan, based in Durand, which purchases food and artisan items from local vendors and sells them online. For more information, visit marketwagon.com.
Klapko said he applauded the creativity of area small businesses, many of which are making “old-fashioned” home deliveries, including from pharmacies.
In Durand, Small Business Saturday has historically been the biggest shopping day of the year in the city.
This year, sales will be running at Shaw’s Pharmacy, 221 N. Saginaw St., and local eateries, all of whom are also offering drive-up and takeout. At Shaw’s, staff will wrap purchased gifts and bring them to customers’ cars, Wolsfeld said.
Anyone who can present receipts from Friday and Saturday shopping in Durand totaling $25 or more to the chamber through email, regular mail or in person will be entered in a contest to win a $300 gift basket featuring gift certificates, candles, blankets, chamber dollars, golf balls, wax ornaments and more.
The Durand chamber is located at 109 N. Saginaw St. The email address is office@durandchamber.com.
“We’re really excited,” Wolsford said.
