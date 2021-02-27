State rep visits restaurants, pushes for higher capacity

DeWITT — State Rep. Graham Filler recently conducted a tour of restaurants and other businesses in Clinton County and southern Gratiot County to support the people they employ while advocating for the transition to normal capacity limits.
Filler, R-DeWitt, called for an increase to 50-percent capacity from the current state limit of 25 percent. He said a clear, “metric-driven” approach will help restaurant owners stay in business, restore jobs and boost communities.
“These small businesses are such an integral part of our communities,” Filler said. “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone involved in the restaurant industry — from the families who own these businesses, to the hard-working people who put in the work serving tables, cooking food and busing tables, to the suppliers. They need our support and they also need clarity for when they will be allowed to open up to more in-person diners.”
Filler on Feb. 13 visited Knob Hill Tavern in DeWitt, the new St. Johns Brewing Co. and Bruno’s Bar and Grill in St. Johns. On Feb. 20 he visited Main Street Pizza, Big Boy and Ryan’s Roadhouse in St. Johns, and Looking Glass Brewing Co. in DeWitt.
“I’ve tried a lot of delicious food and some great locally brewed beer — but I’ve also heard many stories of hardship from people in our communities,” Filler said. “These small businesses have invested a lot in their communities, and they’re committed to taking the right steps to keep diners safe. Our state’s COVID-positivity rates are down. It’s time to move back to 50-percent capacity.”
Filler represents all of Clinton County, which is part of the 93rd House District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.