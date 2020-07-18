LANSING — Area small businesses and nonprofits working to recover from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus can now apply for grants through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
The statewide program will provide $100 million in economic assistance to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits facing economic uncertainty during the outbreak.
Information on how to apply, as well as eligibility criteria and program guidelines are available at michiganbusiness.org/restart.
The Flint and Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is receiving $8,045,455 to provide funding in Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Tuscola, Sanilac and Huron counties.
“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program puts federal funding to work for small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19, helping to ensure they can keep their doors open and put critical protections in place for their workers and their customers,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “Families across the state depend on small businesses for their livelihood, and this program will build on additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.”
Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund July 7, the Michigan Small Business Restart Program allocates $100 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits that are reopening and have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The funding will be distributed across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) covering all 83 counties in the state for grants up to $20,000 to support certain small businesses and nonprofits that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
At least 30 percent of the funds awarded under the program must be provided to women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned eligible businesses, according to the press release.
(1) comment
It's about darn time herr whitless does something for WE THE PEOPLE. That money has been available for a couple of months. To all you lunatic-liberals: Keep praising that dictator in the gov'nors chair and we'll all be in the soup line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.