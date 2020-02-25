CALEDONIA TWP. — About 4 miles of electrical transmission lines and towers are being replaced and upgraded in the eastern part of Shiawassee County.
ITC Michigan, a subsidiary of ITC Holdngs Corp, owns and operates a system of transmission lines throughout Michigan. The firm moves electricity for utility companies, such as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.
ITC Michigan is in the process of replacing transmission lines from just west of the State Road and Copas Road intersection to east of Shipman Road.
Kelly Fulford, ITC Michigan’s manager of marketing and communication, said the company is replacing aging infrastructure.
“As in much of the United States, the transmission infrastructure serving the area was constructed 50 to 60 years ago and was not built to support modern-day demands. ITC is building and modernizing transmission infrastructure throughout the state where it is needed to ensure the continued safe and reliable transmission of electricity,” Fulford said.
Fulford said the 4-mile stretch along Copas Road is the only project scheduled in the area at this time.
“I’m not aware of other work in Shiawassee County, although our system planners are continually studying and evaluating the transmission system, and developing solutions to ensure the grid will continue to meet the state’s energy needs,” Fulford said.
“It is a 138 kilovolt (kv) transmission line. It’s about a 4-mile section that runs between two substations. It’s a transmission line so it’s a very high voltage line. We’re upgrading the poles to single circuit poles, as well as the conductors to higher rated ones,” Fulford explained.
She said the work is part of upgrades the company has been doing across the state since 2003 to modernize its system.
“Overall, ITC has invested more than $4.7 billion in Michigan since 2003 to modernize and build infrastructure where its needed to ensure the safe, reliable transmission of electricity,” Fulford said.
The bulk of the work involves replacing old steel transmission towers from which lines are strung. ITC Michigan is also replacing some underground communication lines for the power grid.
ITC Michigan plans to have all the work along Copas Road completed by the first week in April.
The work is not connected to the solar farm in Caledonia Township or the larger site in Venice and Hazleton townships.
ITC Michigan was formerly a subsidiary of DTE Energy. Its 3,100 circuit miles of transmission lines in Michigan serve approximately 5.1 million customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.