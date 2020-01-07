LAINGSBURG — With direction from the city’s planning commission, the Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to include regulations for medical and recreational marijuana businesses.
Under the amendment, businesses will be permitted only in Laingsburg’s C-1 — Central Business District or “downtown,” and all facilities must be located at least 500 feet from any existing public, private or parochial nursery, primary or secondary school, or any licensed child care facility.
Regarding medical provisioning centers and commercial storefronts, the site and structure “shall be designed, constructed, and maintained so that display, decoration, or signage depicting or describing activities or merchandise within the structure cannot be observed by a pedestrian, occupant of vehicle, or from an adjacent land use.”
The intent of the provision is to protect minors from viewing material that is, by law, not age-appropriate, according to city officials.
“There’s a lot of dark clouds that hang over it (the marijuana industry) because of the past, but me, I personally feel that economically, the city needs to be progressively looking into what changes they can make and what revenues they can pursue to improve,” Mayor Micheal Culpepper said Monday.
In November 2018, voters in Michigan opted to legalize recreational marijuana — approximately 64 percent of voters in Laingsburg expressed support for the measure, according to Culpepper.
In November 2019, the Laingsburg City Council approved an ordinance allowing medical marijuana businesses. Under the medical ordinance, the city will issue up to two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
The following month, the city council voted to allow recreational marijuana facilities, agreeing to issue two licenses each for processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
Among other area municipalities, the village of Chesaning is the only one that previously voted to allow recreational businesses.
To operate a business in the city of Laingsburg, an applicant must secure licensing through the state, a permit from the city under the marijuana facilities ordinance, as well as a special use permit issued by the council following the review and recommendation of the planning commission.
Each permit is valid for one year from the business’ first date of commercial operation, according to the city’s marijuana facilities ordinance, and subsequent permit renewal applications must go before the city council for approval.
Though the ordinances allowing medical and recreational facilities are in place, the city is not yet prepared to take marijuana business applications, according to Community Planner/Assessor Peter Preston, of Preston Community Services.
The city’s applications for marijuana facilities are still being developed, he said, and must go before the city council for approval before any next steps can be taken.
Council Member Brian Fredline said despite the negative connotations often associated with the marijuana industry, the city is merely taking direction from its voters.
“The moral question was answered by the voters, not by the municipalities or by the boards,” Fredline said. “The voters want it, so we’re going to figure out a way to grant that wish and regulate it and do it right.”
