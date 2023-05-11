Consider Roth conversions in a down market

When an IRA owner or qualified plan participant executes a Roth conversion by moving assets from a traditional, SEP, or SIMPLE IRA, as well as a pre-tax qualified plan to a Roth IRA or Roth qualified plan, he or she is paying ordinary income tax on any pre-tax assets being converted. By converting assets while the account is lower in value, the individual is paying taxes on a smaller investment portfolio and thus paying less taxes overall. Compare this to leaving the assets in a pre-tax IRA or qualified plan where required minimum distributions at age 73 may force the individual to pay taxes when the account value is higher and potentially at higher tax rates (after the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 expires).

Since Roth conversions can be done in-kind, the idea is to convert depreciated securities while tax rates are lower to reap the benefits of tax-free Roth money if tax rates increase and/or the securities appreciate in the future.

