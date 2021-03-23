OWOSSO — Artform Hair Spa has moved to downtown Owosso, and the salon’s five hair artists are thrilled to be there.
Located for four years inside Woodard Station, Artform has settled into its new 1,600-square-foot salon, 202 W. Exchange St. The salon opened last week and a ribbon-cutting by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce took place Monday.
“We’ve been looking for space in downtown Owosso for a long time,” co-owner Kristy Thorne said. “We have better visibility here, and we can more involved in downtown events.
“We’ll be near the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, which is super fun. We’ve got a great location,” she said.
Before opening, Artform participated in the Owosso Chocolate Walk last month, giving people the opportunity to check out the salon’s new digs.
Over the past few months, Granger and Thorne completely renovated the space on Exchange, creating a modern, minimalist with-a-touch-of-Bohemian look featuring a wooden floor, black ceiling and plants.
“We want to be really welcoming and friendly — just a cozy, relaxing environment, somewhere you’d want to escape to and chill out,” co-owner Kasey Granger said.
Artform offers a full range of hair-styling services, specializing in “creating customized trendy color, cuts and treatments for our guests,” Granger and Thorne wrote in a news release.
Newly added services include a CBD hand and arm melt, in which the hair artists clean and exfoliate hands and arms before applying a CBD oil. Also offered is a CBD blowout, a shampoo and scalp treatment.
“A lot of our clients range from teenage to some elderly,” Granger said. “We serve people of all ages, and we have a diverse clientele.”
The five hair artists at Artform are also diverse as stylists.
“Everybody can find their fit,” hair artist Jayce Sleeper said.
Granger, who grew up in Durand and lived in Owosso for 10 years, learned hair-styling at the Fenton Academy of Cosmetology. She lives with her husband Ian and their three daughters in Corunna.
Thorne, a lifelong Owosso resident, attended the Douglas J. Aveda Institute for hair-styling. She is married to Blake, and they have one son.
Granger and Thorne have worked together for 13 years, at Hair Peace, La Bella and at Arform, after Granger opened the salon inside Woodard Station. Thorne became a co-owner of Artform in 2018.
The new salon doesn’t have set hours. The five hair artists are all independent contractors who make their own appointments. Artform is closed Sundays.
“We’ve got a great team,” Thorne said.
“We’re like a big family,” hair artist Crystal Langford said.
Artform is planning to add one more family member. Those interested in joining the staff as a hair artist are invited to call (989) 627-5066 or email at hello@artformhairspa.com.
In the meantime, the team is thoroughly enjoying the new space.
“It’s fresh and new and super-functional,” Granger said. “I feel like it’s just relaxing when you walk in here.”
