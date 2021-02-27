CORUNNA — A lawsuit filed by Woodworth Properties against the owners of the Niche Bar & Lounge building over fees owed on a land contract was dismissed Friday, according to 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson.
A hearing had been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. before Clarkson, but he said his office had received notice of dismissal. Clarkson did not comment on the reason for the dismissal, but indicated it was at the request of Woodworth’s attorney.
Representatives for Craft Pub of Owosso LLC did not respond to a request for comment. An email to Woodworth Commercial owner Randy Woodworth seeking comment was not returned.
The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, sought late fees assessed by Woodworth, who owns the building in which Niche, 112 N. Washington St., is located, against Craft Pub of Owosso LLC, which is purchasing the building through a land contract.
Woodworth was seeking fees on late mortgage payments — between $1,000 and $2,000 — that accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives for Craft Pub said at the time that they may have paid the bills late, but they also paid their mortgage in full every month during the pandemic.
A hearing was scheduled for district court in January, but proceedings were delayed. A GoFundMe account set up by Craft Pub representatives raised at least $3,090.
Recently, Niche and other establishments have partially re-opened after relaxations to the ban on in-person dining in restaurants. Niche had been serving takeout orders and offering limited seating in covered outdoor areas.
