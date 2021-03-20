Pitching sports as entertainment

OWOSSO — A sports training facility is moving into the former Capitol Bowl building at warp speed.
COVID-19 did not slow down progress of the interior demolition work at 219 S. Washington St., which started four weeks ago and on Thursday was nearly completed.
The renovation of the 28,000-square-foot space is set to begin next week, and the sports center/restaurant/bar complex — which hasn’t been named yet — is expected to hold a soft opening in April followed by full opening in May.
“We’re excited to bring what we think is going to be a real top-notch training facility to Owosso for our kids,” said Jeremy Dwyer, co-owner of High-Quality Glass in Owosso.
When Dwyer on Feb. 19 purchased the building, which formerly housed a bowling alley, restaurant and bar, he had already lined up a new tenant, Michael Ihm, owner of Owosso Hit and Pitch.
Ihm said his baseball/softball training facility, which features batting cages, will continue at 116 Main St. The new facility, located a couple of blocks south of Hit and Pitch, will allow the business to expand to other sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball and pickleball (similar to playing racquetball with a net).
“This is to expand our Owosso FastPitch program,” Ihm said. “It will also be an additional training facility for all our of our teams.”
About 18,000 square feet inside the building, featuring a high ceiling, will be dedicated to training space. Part of the space will be covered with green turf for use as a softball/baseball infield and soccer training field.
Another section will be dedicated to a hard-surface court area for volleyball, basketball and other sports.
Multiple teams will be able to practice and train at the same time, all year round, Ihm said. Portable flooring will allow sports banquets to be held in the facility.
Assisting with the demo and rebuild are several parents of Hit and Pitch team members, whose assistance is greatly appreciated, Ihm and Dwyer said. Many local companies are doing work on the site.
“It’s a community thing — everybody’s working together,” Ihm said.
One advantage of the new facility is that team members and their parents will no longer have to travel to Flint or other cities for tournaments, the men said.
Bowling lanes, pins, balls and other equipment were offered to Riverbend bowling alley in Corunna, which purchased several items at reduced prices. Another bowling alley in Grand Blanc bought equipment.
Dwyer said he tried to distribute bowling apparatus to as many local companies as he could find.
In addition to transforming the area where the bowling lanes were into a large training space, the former bar/restaurant will be renovated into an “upscale sports bar,” making use of a transferred liquor license.
Dwyer said he has hired a consultant who has operated restaurants to assist in setting up the new establishment, likely to open sometime after the training area.
He and Ihm are not business partners, but have been working side by side on a sports training facility since they began looking for a suitable space nearly a year ago.
Dwyer, an Owosso native who still resides in the city with his wife Cathy and two children, said he was motivated to work with Ihm by his daughter’s participation on a sports team.
Dwyer is an active parent and coaches for Owosso FastPitch. He’s also the Owosso varsity girls basketball coach.
Ihm has lived in Owosso for about 20 years.
“We’re building this to make Owosso sports better,” Dwyer said. “This will give them year-round athletics and open up many opportunities. The ultimate goal is bringing fans back into Owosso.”
Dwyer and Ihm noted the economic boost the city receives during Hit and Pitch tournaments, which bring 4,000 to 5,000 people to the area for a couple days at a time, filling local hotels.
The new facility should spur an even bigger boost, they said.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said Dwyer and Ihm are helping make downtown Owosso a center for recreation, along with Fitness Coliseum, which is moving in nearby on Water Street.
“Recreation and fitness destinations like these make Owosso a great place to live,” Horvath said. “Both businesses are going to bring in a lot of people on a consistent daily basis. That will lead to people going to the coffee or the bakery — it’s going to funnel a lot of money into our downtown businesses.”
Horvath said he’s pleased a good use has been found for the building, although he expressed sadness about Capitol Bowl’s demise.
The bowling alley rebuilt after a massive fire 14 years ago, but did not survive COVID-19, which spelled the end of the 94-year-old business.
It opened in 1926 as a seven-lane bowling alley above the former Capitol Restaurant. Later, it was operated for many years by the Trecha family.
In 2020, Capitol Bowl closed and was put up for sale for $695,000.
