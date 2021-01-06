JOWOSSO — The Jonson Controls retirees group says it is still trying to obtain insurance for members.
“Just to inform you, we have not given up on getting your (health) insurance and life insurance back,” the group told members in a press release.
Representatives said they plan to meet with lawyers this week to discuss options.
For more information, retirees should call Lloyd or Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674.
