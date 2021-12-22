50 years of family

CORUNNA — When Jerry Ordway retired from operating Ordway’s Body Shop in 1999, his son Kyle Ordway stepped in and oversaw the business through the next two decades — and now its 50th anniversary.
“I’m pleased,” Jerry Ordway, 85, said Friday at the shop, 891 W. Corunna Ave. “It’s always nice to have something to hand down to your children. It was evident to me a year after Kyle started working for me that he would be able to take the business and run with it.”
Today, a third generation of Ordways are a part of the business, Jerry’s grandson and granddaughter, Gerald and his sister Rachel.
In the beginning, 1971, Ordway operated out of his driveway and garage on Delaney Road, focusing on repairs and restoring old vehicles. As word-of-mouth made the shop more popular, he moved to a building in Owosso, on M-52 just north of King Street.
A dozen years later, Ordway’s Body Shop settled into its current location in Corunna. Now the specialty is collision work.
Kyle Ordway first got in on the act as a kid, when his dad would ask him to sweep the garage floor for 50 cents. He didn’t like the chore, but he loved the shop, sneaking in to paint his bicycle, take bikes apart and put them together, and even build soap-box derby cars.
After deciding college wasn’t for him after graduating in the mid-1980s, Kyle Ordway went to work for his dad, who taught him everything about quality work, customer service and that all-important personal touch.
“His faith made him successful,” Kyle Ordway, 57, said of his father. “I never knew him not to be a faithful, godly man, and it flowed right over into how he dealt with his customers. And I could see that.”
When the older Ordway retired, Kyle Ordway bought him a gold watch inscribed with these words: “May the hands of God that guided you find the grace to guide me, too.”
Jerry Ordway said he didn’t hestitate to pass the business to Kyle — one of six children — who can take a wrecked vehicle and make it look like as good as new.
“Kyle stuck by the same ethics I had,” the older Ordway said. “He was always capable of doing anything he set his mind to. He’s fair with everybody and treats everybody the same.”
Kyle Ordway is the kind of guy who doesn’t always charge customers for all his work, and who can remember the ins and outs of customers’ lives, even if he hasn’t seen them for a year.
He introduced his own son, Gerald Ordway, to the shop the same way his father introduced him, by paying him to sweep the garage floor (inflation brought the fee up to $1.50).
Like his father, Gerald Ordway enjoyed hanging out in the shop but had no interest in “riding my grandfather and father’s coattails.” He wanted to blaze his own trail, he said.
But after brief stints at Burger King and a local factory, in 2011 Gerald Ordway gave Ordway’s Body Shop a try — and it took. He already had a strong aptitude for the work.
“I like to think I’m good at what I do,” Gerald Ordway, 29, said. “I like the environment here, and I didn’t want to work at a dealership.”
“Mechanically, Gerald has exceeded me,” Kyle Ordway added. “He’s an excellent body man who’s always looking to make a job better.”
No doubt about it, the Ordways are a car family. In fact, Kyle Ordway and wife Bridget named their son Gerald Travis Ordway so his initials would be GTO, the first car his father owned.
Another car person is the shop’s head painter, Dan Mills, who as a kid pestered Kyle Ordway for a job until he finally gave him one. That was in 2008. Today, he’s a permanent fixture in the shop and considered a member of the family.
“I could see right out of the gate that Dan had what it took to be a great painter,” Kyle Ordway said. “He is constantly honing his painting skills. And he knows all the technical stuff on cars.”
It’s not just the guys. Three generations of female Ordways have played vital roles in the business. Janice Ordway, Jerry’s wife, worked as the office manager for many years.
“The invoices were all sitting in a box until mom started here,” Kyle Ordway said. “She did the ‘i’ dotting and the ‘t’ crossing. She whipped this office into very good shape.”
Eventually Janice Ordway retired and the position went to Kyle Ordway’s wife, Bridget Ordway. Never mind that she had a new baby: She simply brought the infant to work, along with a crib.
About two years ago, Rachel Ordway Williams — Gerald’s sister — slipped into the office manager role. Instead of a baby, Williams brings her gigantic dog, aptly named Diesel, to work. He will put his front paws up on the lobby window counter, looking for all the world like the shop’s official greeter.
The 50th anniversary “is pretty exciting,” Williams, 25, said. “It’s always been a part of my life, and it’s exciting to work with my family.”
She believes the secret sauce to Ordway’s Body Shop’s steadily increasing success is “the personability between us and our customers. Being in a car accident can be traumatic, and we’re the buffer that can help them work through it.”
Another factor is that her father “knows everybody in the community,” she continued. “People know us. Our deep roots are really important to us.”
Kyle Ordway said he plans to stick around for at least seven more years before turning the wheel over to Gerald Ordway. Over the past half-century, the shop evolved from repairs and restoration, to collision work.
What’s next for Ordway’s Body Shop? Gerald Ordway said he’s going to stay flexible. Any new direction will hinge on customers’ needs.
“I’m going to be here to help people,” Gerald Ordway said.
Jerry Ordway winked: “He takes after his grandfather.”
