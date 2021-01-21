DURAND — Many say they appreciate how hard teachers are working to educate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Durand area resident has put their money where their mouth is.
On Jan. 13, the resident walked into the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce office and, after chatting a few minutes with Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld, handed over a bank envelope containing $8,000 in cash.
The donor — who wishes to remain anonymous — asked that every penny be used to boost businesses in Bancroft, Lennon and Durand, and to benefit overworked staff members at Durand Area Schools.
“It was very much of a shock — it was so much cash,” Wolsfeld said. “It was heart-warming and emotional. The donor recognized how much in need the community is right now.”
Wolsfeld got busy, purchasing 160 gift cards from 20 or so Chamber member businesses. The $50 gift cards were distributed to every employee at Durand Area Schools, along with a note expressing appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolsfeld focused on purchasing cards from restaurants, which have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. She bought about $800 in gift cards from Stomping Grounds in downtown Durand, currently open for takeout only.
“We doubled or tripled our sales that day,” Stomping Grounds general manager Jordan Tigner-Prince said. “We appreciated it so much. All businesses, especially restaurants, are struggling so much.
“This gave us a boost of positivity. We’re getting new customers, people who received a gift card. It was so nice and we didn’t expect it.”
Meanwhile, school staffers were pleased and surprised to receive a gift card.
“I’m incredibly humbled by the efforts of our staff as they continue to do whatever it takes to support our students and families in both online and in-person instruction,” Durand Area Schools Superintendent Craig McCrumb said.
“In turn, we see our community reaching out and supporting our teachers,” he continued. “This generous gift to each of our staff members is the latest example of that support. I love that these gift cards benefit both local businesses, who have always been extremely supportive of our schools, as well as give our staff a nice little boost in recognition of their efforts. This is a win-win scenario that continues to help build community and togetherness for Durand.”
The donor, a graduate of Durand High School who is “not rich,” told Wolsfeld he hoped his donation would spur residents in other communities to do something similar to help businesses during the pandemic.
“What a generosity of spirit,” Wolsfeld said. “I can’t think of anything better they could have done to help our community.”
The donor’s goal was to get the gift cards distributed by Tuesday.
To make that happen, the chamber executive director had to hustle and she needed help. Her husband drove her from business to business.
Former Durand Mayor Deb Doyle and Chamber Vice President Sue Oleyar helped Wolsfeld stuff envelopes, along with Wolsfeld’s 6-year-old granddaughter, Aria Devallee. McCrumb picked up the envelopes from the Chamber office and had them distributed Wednesday to school employees.
Some business owners teared up over the gift card purchases. One told Wolsfeld the earnings from gift card sales were going to cover one of the business’ major bills this month.
“They were overwhelmed,” Wolsfeld said. “They asked where the money came from.”
But she isn’t talking, having been sworn to secrecy by the donor. Tigner-Prince said she hopes whoever it was is a customer of Stomping Grounds, which offers takeout coffee and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“You’re welcome here any time,” Tigner-Prince said to the mystery gift-giver. “We appreciate you.”
