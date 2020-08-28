LANSING — Local business owner Brianna Carroll testified Wednesday before a Michigan House committee, detailing issues statewide executive orders have had on her company, Fitness Coliseum.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in a press release, said he invited Carroll to testify before the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic about to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders which bar certain types of businesses, including gyms and fitness clubs, from opening. Orders also restrict various other business types to capacity and product delivery manner.
Carroll, via Zoom, told the committee, chaired by Republican Matt Hall, about her confusion over why her gym remains closed while many other types of businesses have been opened.
Carroll, who has owned the business about two years, said she and a trainer initially conducted classes virtually from the gym and from home. Since June 1, they have been conducting classes for the estimated 200 members in the training center’s parking lot.
“It’s working, but it’s just barely working,” Carroll told the committee. “A lot of our frustration comes from the essential business debate versus safety. Why can you go to a bar and get a drink 6 feet from someone, but you can’t come to my gym where we can use the same precautions?
“We can sanitize. We can keep people distanced. We can cap class sizes when we run classes. We have the ability to do those same things as other places to keep people safe and the fact that we haven’t been given the opportunity to do that is hard,” she claimed.
She said equipment that is used is cleaned between sessions. Members are assigned a parking space to work out in.
She said the business is down in revenue and membership. Many people don’t want to work out in the sun. In addition, she said equipment is being damaged from being used outside.
Frederick numerous people who testified said there was a lack of communication and clarity from Whitmer’s office on what small businesses that remain closed need to do to reopen. Many operators, including Carroll, have formulated and submitted “safe and responsible” reopening plans to the administration — at the governor’s own direction — but have not heard back on the status of those submissions.
“We haven’t been given the opportunity to state that and show that is hard,” Carroll said.
The weather, she said, will soon make the outdoor option impractical.
“Maybe October, but this is Michigan, so it could be September,” she said.
She said she has placed precautions in place inside the facility already in anticipation of reopening.
Whitmer has not indicated when gyms, theaters, bowling alleys and other small businesses in Michigan will be allowed to reopen.
Other states have allowed many of these sectors to reopen.
“Local businesses make up the bedrock of our communities. They stimulate our local economies and provide people with jobs,” Frederick said. “People have poured their lives into these operations. It’s very demoralizing to make them wait months — five or six months and counting in some cases — with uncertainty as to when or if they’ll be able to safely open their doors again or what they need to do to see that process through.”
Carroll noted that gyms and theaters in the northern portions of Michigan have been open for months without major outbreaks andmany are open in states across the country.
“I am ready to able to serve my members safely and completely,” she said. “Certainly not in ignoring our new situation, but learning to work safely and efficiently within it.”
Also testifying Wednesday were Holland’s Garden Ice Arena owner A.J. Glowacki, Mt. Clemens Ice Arena skating director Mindi Priski, “hockey mom” Kristin Rosales, Michigan Chamber of Commerce representative Wendy Block, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce representative Andy Johnston, Meridian Township’s High Caliber Karting and Entertainment president/CEO Jordan Munsters, Traverse City’s Blue Bridge Events owner Chris McCrumb and Ludington’s Spartan West Bowler Center owner Don Slimmen.
The session was an opportunity for people to “share their experiences” rather than to collect testimony on specific legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.