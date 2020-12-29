NCG Cinemas: Open (again) and ready to entertain

OWOSSO — COVID-19 restrictions have closed, reopened and closed so many local businesses since March, some might not realize NCG Owosso Cinema is currently open.
Under the Dec. 18 statewide health order, indoor dining, sporting events and nightclubs are prohibited through Jan. 15. However, casinos, bowling alleys — and movie theaters — have been allowed to resume business since Dec. 21.
NCG Owosso Cinema, 314 E. Comstock St., was able to clean, call back employees and line up movies in order to open Dec. 23.
“We’re hoping people in the community are looking for something fun to do,” said Ryan Jankovic, executive vice president of NCG Cinemas. ‘It’s a safe environment, and we’ll do what we can to keep it safe — hopefully, from this point moving forward.”
Jankovic said the seats are clean, seating is spaced out and the theater is operating at 20 percent capacity. Masks must be worn 100 percent of the time, in keeping with health guidelines.
“Everyone will have plenty of space to see the new movies we have, he said. “Unfortunately…no food or beverage can be consumed while in the building.”
There’s a wide range of movies on offer: “Wonder Woman 1984” (released Christmas Day), “News of the World” (released Christmas Day), “Monster Hunter” (released Dec. 18) and “The Croods: A New Age” (released Thanksgiving Day).
“We don’t always have movies for all ages and in all genres, but right now we do,” Jankovic said.
NCG Cinemas belongs to Cinema Safe, a collaboration of 330 theaters — 3,300 screens — across the industry. The group has created various “best practices” and protocols regarding cleanliness.
It’s been a tough road for NCG Owosso Cinema since March, thanks to the virus and virus-related restrictions. The theater was shut down March 16 and not allowed to reopen until Oct. 19. Then, on Nov. 9, it was shut down again, reopening last week.
NCG Cinemas has 25 locations across nine states. All of the company’s theaters in Michigan are open, including in Alma, Grand Blanc, Lansing, Battle Creek, Burton, Coldwater and Greenville.
Laying off employees during the coronavirus shutdowns “has been the most sad part of this,” Jankovic said. “We love all of our employees, full-time, part-time and seasonal, and we feel for them. We want to stay open and produce as many jobs as possible. There aren’t many more fun places to work than in a movie theater.
“I can’t wait to get all of our employees back.”
Theaters in Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, which have had fewer COVID-19-related restrictions, have been open since June.
Some area residents might not know NCG Cinemas is headquartered in Owosso. When it opened in the city in 1985, the theater boasted three screens. Today, there are 11.
“Everything started here, and we have a lot of pride in that building,” Jankovic said. “People may not realize how important a location this is to our company as a whole.”
The theater in Owosso will have shows screening from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Show times within those hours will vary based on the length of the films being screened.
Jankovic said customers can check out the chain’s safety protocols and movie days/times at ncgmovies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.