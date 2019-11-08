OWOSSO — A Michigan limited liability company has purchased 30 acres in an Owosso industrial park from the city with a plan to build a marijuana grow facility.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved the sale of the vacant land, located on South Street, to BCC Agriculture for $75,000, and a development agreement.
The company made an offer to purchase the property from the city and a 21-day posting — required by the city’s charter — produced no other offers, City Manager Nathan Henne told council members Monday.
Under the terms of the development agreement between the city and BCC Agriculture, the company must begin to develop the site within one year of the agreement or the city has the option to repurchase the land for the sale price, $75,000.
Henne said Wednesday that the land is properly zoned for a marijuana-related business. In addition, the land is large enough to accommodate the operation, for which state law requires extensive security.
The city manager noted Wednesday that BCC Agriculture did not apply for any local tax breaks.
He said the company plans to develop all 30 acres, either with other companies’ marijuana-related facilities or its own operation. The company has not yet submitted a development plan, Henne said.
According to state records, BCC Agriculture was formed as a Michigan Liability Company on Aug. 20. Henne said he has spoken with two representatives of the company, Michigan residents Tom Beste and Randall Richardville.
Beste is a businessman and Richardville is the former Republican Michigan Senate majority leader, serving in the State Senate from 2007 until 2015, when his tenure was ended by term limits.
The city has approved local rules for medical marijuana facilities. Only four provisioning centers are allowed but there are no caps on other types of pot operations.
Currently, the city is under a year-long moratorium for recreational marijuana facilities. The city council is expected to consider adopting rules for recreational marijuana facilities before the moratorium is set to expire Dec. 17.
Officials for the company could not be reached for comment.
