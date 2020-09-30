OWOSSO — Attention pizza lovers: Hungry Howie’s is officially open for business in downtown Owosso.
The opening of the new establishment, located at 116 S. Shiawassee St., Suite A, was commemorated by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, as several Chamber members gathered with Hungry Howie’s owners to perform a ribbon cutting ceremony. Free pizzas were also distributed to the public as part of the celebration.
The takeout establishment offers pizza, salads, wings, bread and oven-baked subs, among other items, and also features a drive-thru window. The facility occupies a portion of the former Town Tub car wash.
“It’s awesome to finally be open,” Mike Peterson, who co-owns the location with his brother Steve, said Tuesday. “We’ve had so many speed bumps with COVID and just the conversion from a car wash to a pizza place, you know, from the ground up they basically had to rebuild the whole building.
“We’re glad to get the doors open and get the money rolling in instead of money rolling out.”
With Tuesday’s grand opening, the Petersons now own 17 Hungry Howie’s locations — 15 in Michigan — including locations in Waterford, Clarkston and Milford.
It was the Petersons’ Durand location, 8769 E. Monroe St., however, that ultimately spurred the development in Owosso, according to Mike Peterson.
“We were looking to expand into the next closest community and this seemed liked a good opportunity,” Peterson said. “It looked like a good spot, looked like a good area, and it looked like it was a hustling and bustling town with the traffic. It just seemed like this would be a good place to be at.”
The Owosso location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, Peterson said. Customers can place their orders by calling (989) 936-4141 or by visiting hungryhowies.com.
Delivery drivers are needed at the new location, Peterson said. Those interested can apply in person or online at hungryhowies.com.
