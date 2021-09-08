ST. JOHNS — Journey Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced this past week that it has appointed Jeffrey Kusler as JFCU’s new CEO after a four-month interim period.
Kusler succeeds Patrick Hunt and assumed responsibilities immediately.
“From the moment Jeff joined the organization, he began to make an incredibly large impact,” said Director Roger Sosebee. “Within his first 90 days, he executed a total organizational restructuring, resulting in skyrocketing profitability and productivity. And since that time, he has grown the organization in essentially all measurable categories.”
Kusler serves and has served on several state and local boards, commissions, and committees, including the Michigan Association of United Ways, Michigan 2-1-1, Michigan Energy Options, City of East Lansing’s Planning Commission, City of East Lansing’s Downtown Development Authority, City of East Lansing’s Downtown Management Board, and City of East Lansing’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
He received the East Lansing Crystal Award in 2018, honoring those dedicated to improving community life in the city.
Kusler served as interim CEO from May 1 to Aug. 31, and before that served as the chief lending officer and chief member experience officer at JFCU, starting in April 2019.
