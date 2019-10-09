OWOSSO — Coldwell Banker Professionals this week announced Gerry Nichols has joined the staff as an agent.
Nichols has worked in real estate since 2017. He is an area native.
Coldwell Banker may be reached at (989) 725-1110.
