Minor fire strikes Bea’s Bakery

OWOSSO — Zac DeGood, owner of Bea’s Bakery at 309 N. Washington St., couldn’t have known what lay ahead when he left the store Wednesday afternoon to pick up supplies at Home Depot. He was shocked when he returned and opened the front door to find his popular doughnut shop — formerly Lance’s Bakery — full of black smoke from a fire.
Owosso police and firefighters were already on their way. Fortunately, the fire, which broke out about 2 p.m., was minor. No one was injured.
“It looks like it started with papers sitting on top of the fridge (in the kitchen),” DeGood said as Owosso police and firefighters worked to contain the scene.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart described the incident as minor and quipped: “But we may not have doughnuts tomorrow.”
DeGood said he had no choice but to close Bea’s Bakery for some time, until the smoke damage is cleaned up.
“We’ll open as soon as we can,” he said.
The Owosso native purchased Bea’s Bakery in January, continuing with the same employees and recipes that have made the downtown business a morning hotspot.
He acquired the bakery from previous owners Rich and Robin Nevins, who bought the bakery from founder Lance Ellenberg in July 2018.
The Nevinses had hired DeGood, an accountant by training, to serve as the bakery’s manager throughout 2020. He helped develop a website and coordinate curbside ordering, and eventually became the owner. He recently expanded with a second location in Durand named after Ellenberg.
Ellenberg passed away May 18, 2020. He was 59.
