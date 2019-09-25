LANSING — Local members of the United Auto Workers say there is a lot more at stake than higher wages for themselves in the current union strike against General Motors.
Carla Christenson of Henderson, Kristen Coursey and Sarah Clark of Perry — all members of the UAW — are currently on strike against GM. They all commute to Lansing every day to work: Clark and Christenson at the Lansing Delta assembly plant (LDT) and Coursey at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant (LGR).
For all three, the strike centers around two main issues, getting rid of the two-tier wage system that GM implemented in the midst of its 2008 financial crisis and improving their health care benefits across the board
Coursey is a member of Local 652. She’s worked in the paint shop at the LGR for five years. She has been on strike since 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15.
“We’re trying to fight for our temporary workers that have been on our lines with us for multiple years,” she said. “They have no benefits, they get no sick time off and they have to get everything pre-approved. They are doing the same job that we are but they are getting paid way less and they aren’t getting any benefits.”
“Some of them have been working for five years and haven’t secured a job yet,” Christenson added.
“It’s important that they have the same benefits we have because they are currently paying out of pocket for things like health care and our job is very strenuous. There is a lot of wear and tear on your body and you need health coverage to do it properly,” Coursey said.
“I want the temps to be hired and for all of us to have affordable health care for our families. I want what everyone else wants, I’m not greedy, I don’t want more pay. I’ve only been hired in for four years so I got hired in with some of these temps I was just lucky enough to be in a group that got hired in full time,” Clark said.
Randy Freeman, president of Local 652, and a Bancroft resident echoed the concerns of the other workers.
“Some of the biggest issues are the temporary workers we have here right now. They are taking long-term temps, some of who have been here four or five years and it’s just not right. They should be afforded everything the other workers have. They’ve worked hard, they’re good workers. If they weren’t they would already be gone. They deserve to become full time and benefit from it,” Freeman said.
The women said they receive $250 per week in strike pay, which is less than half of their regular paychecks, according to Christenson.
“We won’t be going out to eat as a family or going to the movies, things are going to get tight,” Christenson said.
Freeman said GM’s negotiating tactics, specifically their decision to take away health care for workers on strike, speaks to the company leaders’ arrogance.
“They don’t think, they’re poking us in the eye. It’s out of arrogance and a lack of understanding. Somewhere along the line there’s a disconnect,” he said.
Coursey said GM’s decision to immediately cancel health care was frustrating.
“Our benefits were paid out until the end of the month but they canceled them on the second day of the strike. We have a lot of people who need prescriptions and to go to the doctors and GM is just kind of destroying its workers by doing this. It’s not right, they should have held out until the end of the month,” Coursey said.
Clark works on the assembly line at DLT and is a single mother of three. She said the financial impact of the strike is starting to take a toll and she has been forced to take out a loan to meet basic needs.
“I had to get a loan. With being a single parent and the only source of income is tough. With what I have available right now I could probably only go another week and a half,” Clark said.
Freeman said even if people aren’t in the UAW or a union, they should still be supportive of the strike.
“Anything this union does or gains benefits the middle class. It’s kind of a standard, it sets the bar and moves it up,” he said. “If it wasn’t for organized labor right now, you wouldn’t know what a weekend is, it would just be another day of the week. You wouldn’t know what overtime is because it wouldn’t be established. Things the union gains on other laborers gain on, too.”
Outside observers have suggested the strike comes at an opportune time for the UAW, whose leaders are currently under investigation by the FBI for corruption. The strike allows the union to shift the focus from the investigation back to its founding mission—fighting for its workers.
According to the Associated Press, in August, the FBI raided the suburban Detroit home of UAW President Gary Jones as part of the federal investigation. He has not been charged and has not commented on the raid.
Earlier this month, Jones’ successor as union regional director in Missouri was charged in a $600,000 embezzlement scheme, and another UAW official pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from union vendors.
Eight other people — including five UAW officials — have been convicted over the past two years of looting a jointly run Fiat Chrysler-UAW training center for blue-collar workers, with prosecutors alleging that $1.2 million was diverted to keep union officials “fat, dumb and happy” while they collaborated with the automaker in contract talks.
Amid all this, the UAW is trying to reach a new four-year agreement with GM.
Besides the corruption scandal, the union for decades has been negatively impacted by dwindling membership which peaked in the late 1970s surpassing 1.5 million members.
As of 2019, there are a little more than 400,000 active members and more than 580,000 retired members in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
