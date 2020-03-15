VERNON TWP. — Rodger Hathaway was working late on a project at Great Lakes Fabrication and Machining March 14, 2019, when he received a phone call from his wife to come home for dinner.
“She got home early that night and made a good dinner,” Hathaway recalled. “I said, ‘I got a little bit more work to do.’ She said, ‘Come on home and eat and (then) you can go back.
“I was planning on coming back,” Hathaway continued, “but it wasn’t there to come back to.”
Just 20 minutes after Hathaway left the shop — located along M-71 southeast of Vernon — a tornado struck the building.
Within a matter of moments, all that remained of Hathaway’s workplace of nearly 40 years was the flagpole out front.
“It was devastating,” Hathaway said. “I’ve spent more time there than any place else in my life.”
The extensive damage suffered at Great Lakes Fabrication and Machining was caused by one of two tornadoes that touched down in Shiawassee County at about 7 p.m. March 14. Temperatures that day soared to 61 degrees before a strong cold front rolled through Michigan late in the afternoon, spawning thunderstorms and the tornadoes.
The stronger twister was an EF-2 with winds up to 125 mph. It traveled northeast for 18.2 miles on the ground, leaving a damage trail 250 yards wide, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado touched down near the intersection of Britton Road and I-69 in the Perry area, continuing northeast from Bancroft and Newbury roads to M-71 just southeast of Vernon before weakening and finally lifting near Riniel Road, just south of Lytle.
The weaker of the two tornadoes had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 mph and a damage width of 100 yards. It traveled 6.4 miles, from Pittsburg Road to south/southwest of Corunna.
All together, the tornadoes damaged or destroyed approximately 94 homes, four businesses, 16 barns and 22 trailers in the county, according to Sheriff Brian BeGole.
About 92 percent of homes were covered by insurance, former county Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Trent Atkins said at the time, and no serious injuries were reported.
“That’s probably the best thing about this whole situation,” BeGole said Thursday. “We were blessed with the fact that we had nobody seriously injured or hurt. There were minor cuts and scrapes, but no major injuries and no fatalities.”
‘A blustery, cold night’
BeGole was conducting a presentation inside the Rush Township Hall on March 14 when he received word that a tornado had touched down just before dark.
“We left the township hall and immediately came down to the area that we knew was hardest hit (the intersection of Newburg and Bancroft Road),” BeGole said, “and, at that point in time, you’re evaluating to determine, ‘Do we have people trapped in homes? What resources are we going to need?’”
Within 45 minutes of the tornado striking, BeGole and first responders had establshed an Emergency Operations Center inside the the Vernon Township Fire Hall, where teams quickly got to work organizing grid searches. There were already incoming reports of people trapped in their homes and multiple power lines down, BeGole said.
“We laid out maps on the table. We started coordinating patrol cars and fire to start checking those areas,” BeGole said. “We broke them up into grids, said, ‘OK, your job is to drive these roads, check every house, find out if there’s anybody trapped or in danger.’ We did that methodically, house by house, all night long. It was a blustery, cold night.”
Among those working amidst the rubble that night was Macy Cole — manager of Cole Riverview farms — who had three cattle trapped underneath a collapsed barn in the 6700 block of Garrison Road west of Vernon Road.
“I crawled underneath to make sure that they were all OK and they were. They were just laying there,” Cole said. “I don’t know how. They should’ve at least had a scratch on them, but there wasn’t anything. They should’ve been dead.”
With the help of about 20 neighbors and friends — and an excavator — Cole rescued her cattle about 1 a.m. March 15, taking them to the family’s main farm in the 9800 block of Vernon Road near Bancroft.
“If we wouldn’t have had the help that we did the night that it happened, we would’ve never gotten those cows out,” Cole said. “We were blown away by the community support.”
After striking the barn along Garrison Road, the tornado continued northeast, according to Cole, wreaking havoc on the family’s collection of barns around the corner in the 4600 block of Vernon Road, where a massive tree fell on a farm house on the property.
Approximately 10 pregnant cows were inside the family’s freestall barn at the time of the tornado, Cole said.
“Half of the roof came off of that barn and we went running through the corn field there to get to it, to check the cows out, make sure they weren’t dead,” Jeremy Hall, Cole’s cousin, said. “They were just sitting there eating hay like, ‘What’s your stress level so high for?’ They didn’t have a care in the world.”
Though the cows were safe, the farm itself did not come out unscathed. The tornado cut into the family’s 100-year-old, hip-roof barn and leveled multiple structures that housed Cole and Hall’s farm-to-table meat business, MJ Farm Services.
“With help of community, we were able to be back up and running within about two weeks,” Cole said. “It could’ve been a lot longer without people’s help.”
The freestall barn is the only one that has been repaired at the site, according to Cole. The larger hip-roof barn, though still standing, has begun to collapse on the southwest side, and will be torn down before long, she said.
MJ Farm Services, meanwhile, has relocated its central operation to her father’s farm in the 6900 block of Cole Road.
Great Lakes Fabrication and Machining also relocated its operations following the tornadoes, according to owner Bryan Marks, moving inside the Great Lakes Family of Companies main building, 7505 E. M-71, following the departure of tenant 2nd Chance Wood.
“We’re in a new building, we have a lot more capability, a lot bigger space, so I think we’re in actually a better place (than a year ago), call it a blessing in disguise I suppose,” Marks said Thursday. “We have the potential now to really grow our business. We were actually kind of maxed out in the space we had before and we had already kind of been talking about, ‘Do we expand this building? Or do we build a whole new building that’s bigger?’ The tornado kind of made that decision for us. That’s what we had dealt so we went with it.”
Fabrication and machining operations initially resumed inside a small space within the Great Lakes’ main building just four weeks after the tornado, according to Marks. Throughout the past year, however, the operation has grown to encompass approximately 70,000 square feet within the main building, a considerable expansion from the original 12,000 square-foot shop destroyed by the tornado.
In terms of regaining equipment from last year, “We’re probably 95 percent there,” Marks said, “and we’re adding pieces. Now we have the space to add some new pieces and hopefully gain some more customers.”
Assessing the response
When the tornadoes struck Shiawassee County, Jeff Weiss was serving as the director of emergency management and homeland security for neighboring Ingham County.
Weiss, who was named Shiawassee County’s director of emergency management and homeland security in December 2019, arrived at the emergency operations center inside Vernon Township Hall to help coordinate the relief effort on March 16.
“One thing I noticed when I got here Saturday morning is (that) the people that responded to help, everyone worked well together,” Weiss said. “Sometimes at large-scale events you have some head-butting and power struggles and that was not evident nor did it happen (here). Everyone worked well together and that’s why it was such a success.”
Overall, the storm resulted in more than $10 million worth of damage in the county, according to Weiss, who noted again the majority of affected homeowners were insured.
And despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to not declare a state of emergency following the storm — which would have provided immediate access to emergency relief dollars — State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, and State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, were able to secure $163,000 in relief funding in June 2019.
“Ben Frederick and Tom Barrett, they had boots on the ground, right here, going around, house to house riding with us in the damage,” BeGole said. “They advocated and pushed even after the Governor denied to get this relief money and a lot of the jurisdictions were reimbursed for that overtime, the equipment and everything else they provided (as a result).”
In the emergency management after-action report regarding the tornadoes, BeGole said the county’s tornado alert system was referenced as an item to potentially improve upon.
“Currently in Shiawassee County, tornado alerts are provided individually at fire departments,” BeGole said. “We don’t have the ability to sound that alarm from central dispatch for a certain area, so our new emergency manager (Weiss) is spearheading this, we’re studying it.”
Weiss added the goal in future years is to transition all siren sites in the county to one system that can set off at the county’s central dispatch center. The project is currently in the works, he said, as the county looks to secure grant funding for the endeavor.
Looking back a year later, BeGole said what he remembers the most from the March 2019 tornadoes is the strength of local residents.
“I’m absolutely astonished by how resilient everyone was,” BeGole said. “I mean, we were getting people the resources that they needed, but what we were finding was neighbors helping neighbors…The way everybody pitched in, the amount of people who stepped forward right from the get-go and volunteered without having to bring somebody to them to assist was amazing.”
