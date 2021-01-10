OWOSSO — Oz Cannabis, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary, is set to open soon at 204 W. Main St. — the former home of the Owosso Trading Post — in downtown Owosso.
Currently, major renovations are underway inside and outside the building, the plans for which were approved by the Owosso Downtown Historic District Commission.
“We’ve spent a lot of time finalizing our plans. It’s going to be a beautiful building that maintains the personality and integrity of the historic district,” Jamie Garmo, general counsel for Oz Cannabis, said.
The company’s four other dispensaries, in Detroit, Ypsilanti, Bay City (management only) and Traverse City, have all opened since December 2019.
What sets the Owosso store apart from the others, Garmo said, is a newly conceived design, to be replicated in future Oz Cannabis facilities.
“The Owosso store is going to be our flagship,” she said. “It will be a model for all of our stores, not only for our architectural and design goals but for having quality products.”
The one-story building facade will feature copper and glass in front, and exposed brick on the east wall, she said. Inside the 1,600-1,800-square-foot space, customers will be served at six stations that adhere to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19. The setup also maintains customer privacy, she added.
“I think in the long run, even after (the pandemic) is over, this might be the new norm,” Garmo said.
For now, Oz Cannabis is leasing the building with an option to purchase. Garmo said its location is ideal, with a strong presence on Main Street and an adjacent parking lot, along with plenty of street parking.
The marijuana dispensary will be open seven days a week, she said, most likely from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours are subject to change. The store will hire about 10-20 employees, including as many local residents as possible, she said.
Each Oz Cannabis store has its own menu, posted on the company website, ozcannibas.com. Owosso’s menu will be posted soon, Garmo said.
The Owosso store will offer home delivery and possibly curbside pickup, and online ordering.
Oz Cannabis will join a number of other marijuana dispensaries in Owosso, including Lume and Jars Cannibas Owosso, but Garmo said they don’t mind the competition.
“There’s totally room for everyone,” she said.
The owner of Oz Cannabis is Nemer Haddad, owner of the Matthews Building, at 300 W. Main St., the subject of a back-and-forth between Haddad and city officials over securing the vacant building, which has been condemned. The parties recently settled the dispute, setting a timeline for building improvements.
Haddad’s original plan called for placing Oz Cannabis inside a renovated Matthews Building, but because of development delays, 204 W. Main St. will be the dispensary’s permanent home instead.
“We are really excited to serve the Owosso community,” Garmo said. “We hope the community will enjoy it.”
