Owosso HS junior cooks up own cupcake business

OWOSSO — In eighth grade, Lauren Skinner decided on a whim to bake cupcakes for a friend’s birthday.
It was the first time Skinner had made the dessert from scratch.
After receiving a warm reception from her classmates, she and another friend began hosting a series of “cupcake wars” in their first hour class, putting their culinary skills to the test before their peers.
Now a junior at Owosso High School, Skinner, 16, runs a cupcake business — entitled Cupcakes by Lauren — out of her parents’ home under the Michigan Cottage Food Law, which allows “non-potentially hazardous foods that do not require time and/or temperature control for safety to be produced in a home kitchen for direct sale to customers,” according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Through a year and a half of running the business, Skinner has crafted culinary confections for open houses, bridal shows, birthdays and even weddings, gaining more than 1,100 followers on her Facebook page — Facebook.com/LaurenSkinner.cupcakes — in the process.
“It kind of fell in my lap,” Skinner said. “It was never anything that was in the very front of my focus, not at all, but I think once the opportunity came, it was really cool to see how things could grow and it kind of evolved.”
The idea for the business was sparked in 2017 during Skinner’s freshman year at Owosso High School when she enrolled in an introduction to entrepreneurship course under the direction of OHS Business Teacher Mike Gregory.
In the class, students are encouraged to choose something they enjoy — whether it be video games, clothing, or in Lauren’s case, baking — and pretend they are going to own and operate a business in that industry, Gregory said.
One of the notable assignments in the course is the Art of Entrepreneurship project, Gregory continued, in which students are asked to use any form of artistic expression to demonstrate their business.
Skinner, having decided to run a cupcake bakery in the course, opted to bring in red velvet cupcakes for her classmates.
“You knew from the minute she walked in that this was not my normal student doing something,” Gregory said. “She had this Tupperware container with three layers so that each cupcake was individually separated. You didn’t have three dozen cupcakes stuffed in a box somewhere. They were all beautiful.
“She passed them out to the whole class and she had about seven or eight left over,” Gregory continued, ” and she made the mistake of saying, ‘If anybody else wants another one…’ I had guys climbing over the desks trying to beat people to the front get one and I thought,’OK, this girl is on to something.’”
In fact, Gregory was so impressed by Skinner’s culinary prowess he offered to pay her to make a dozen for him to take home to his family.
“I was just like, ‘Oh, OK,’” Skinner recalled. “Nobody had asked me that before so I was kind of taken aback ... It was a very big compliment.”
And the cupcakes didn’t last long, according to Gregory, as he, his wife and his daughter devoured them “in about two hours.”
“It was literally one of those things where we sat down, ate one, and said, ‘No, I’ve got to have another,’” Gregory said. “They’re good.”
As she entered the summer of 2018, Skinner said word of mouth surrounding her cupcakes began to spread, and it wasn’t long before she found herself fulfilling several orders for family and friends.
“My mom had posted on her Facebook, ‘Look what Lauren’s making,’ you know, like moms do, and it got to be where I would bake all the time,” Skinner said. “(Finally) she was like, ‘OK, you need to get your own page,’ so she helped me set it up.”
Under the name Cupcakes by Lauren, Skinner fulfills orders from throughout the greater Shiawassee area, offering a variety of flavors ranging from vanilla, chocolate and red velvet to banana, cinnamon and strawberry.
Skinner’s menu also features a plethora of unique frosting flavors, as well as pull-apart cupcake cakes, which she describes as “cupcakes grouped together to make a particular shape and decorated with frosting to create a desired picture.”
And she’s always open to new suggestions.
“I like being challenged, you know, (like) when people ask me to do something I haven’t done before,” Skinner said. “I think that’s how you grow.”
In addition to running her own cupcake business — in which she receives approximately 1-2 orders each week — Skinner works part-time at Bea’s Bakery, a job she began in March 2019 after being approached by Owner Robin Nevins.
She also serves as a sous chef under Culinary Arts Instructor Hannah Poyner at Owosso High School.
Skinner is one of only four students within the culinary program to hold the designation, she said, as she provides an extra set of eyes in the kitchen for the introductory culinary students.
The 16-year-old also competes on the cross country team and is a member of the high school marching band.
More than anything, Skinner said the variety of kitchen experiences — and busy schedule — have afforded her many life lessons, among them time management and the importance of focus.
“You don’t have all the time in the world, so with what time you’re given you have to do your best and try to finish the task that’s at hand,” Skinner said. “At the bakery, you can’t be in there for five hours just to make one batch of cupcakes. In chef Poyner’s class, you only have 55-minute periods, and only 25 of them are for cooking, so it makes you realize the important things to focus on. If you’re not focused, you can’t get the job done.”
Though Skinner said she enjoys the “juggling act” of balancing school and cupcakes simultaneously, she admits things have been a bit quieter these days, as she has opted to stop fulfilling orders for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Because I bake out of my home, I think it’s my responsibility to be extra cautious with things like this,” Skinner said. “Since both of my parents are still working, that’s not something I wanted to mess with. I’ve completely stopped and have taken this time to figure out where I want to go (next). Hopefully things open up sooner rather than later.”
After high school, Skinner said she plans to go to culinary school for baking and pastry in an effort to expand her culinary horizons even further.
“I’ve put my focus on cupcakes, but I know there’s so much more that’s out there,” Skinner said. “I crave opportunity and I want to see what more I can do, how baking can be taken to whole different levels…My number one goal before I die is to open a bakery, whether it be sooner or later.”
Given her personality and entrepreneurial spirit, Gregory said, he has no doubts about Skinner’s future culinary endeavors.
“It’s just amazing the things that she’s doing, but at the same time what I love is she’s staying down to earth and she’s staying involved in other things,” Gregory said. “It’s not like she’s allowing this to consume her and I applaud her for that. She’s got a lot of balance in her life.”
As Skinner embarks upon her final weeks of junior year and looks toward the future, she’s said she’s been reminded of a message a former science teacher shared with her.
“He gave this talk about how he wants us to find something in life that makes us happy because most adults go to work doing things that they don’t want to do or don’t like,” Skinner said. “It’s stuck with me, it’s really stuck with me. After I spent this past summer dedicated to baking and being busy all the time, it really made me realize that this is what I want to do, and how much I love doing it.”
For more information about Cupcakes by Lauren, visit cupcakesbylauren.weebly.com or Facebook.com/LaurenSkinner.cupcakes.
