State orders barber to close doors

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.