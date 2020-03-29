LANSING — To help residents receive unemployment benefits as a result of COVID-19, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has developed a schedule for workers to file for benefits based on the first letter of their last name.
The agency continues to see a historic increase in people seeking relief and the new schedule is intended to improve functionality, accessibility and help alleviate bottlenecks in both the online system — michigan.gov/UIA — and over the phone at (866) 500-0017.
The day or time of day at which a claim is filed won’t impact whether a worker receives benefits or the amount. Additionally, claims will be back-dated to reflect the date on which a claimant was laid off or let go from their job due to COVID-19.
The eligibility window to apply has also been increased from 14 to 28 days from the date of their work stoppage.
“We ask Michiganders to remain patient when filing for unemployment and to please follow this schedule to make it easier for everyone to access the emergency relief they need,” UIA Director Steve Gray said. “We’re recommending that workers go first to our 24-hr online system at Michigan.gov/UIA. We urge workers to only use our phone system if they do not have access to a computer or the internet.”
Due to the demand for unemployment benefits, officials said, those using the phone may sometimes receive a busy signal and those using the website should expect longer load times. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page.
Beginning today the online filing schedule at Michigan.gov/UIA is:
n Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday or Fridays.
n Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays.
n Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
The call center filing schedule is:
n Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
n Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
n Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
