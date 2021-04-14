Serving up restoration

CALEDONIA TWP. — Servpro of Shiawassee/West Saginaw Counties offers services to customers who sometimes are experiencing the worst day of their lives.
The disaster restoration company rushes in to help residents and companies after a fire, flood or other emergency strikes, cleaning up and putting everything back together again.
“We’re there when people need us the most,” Servpro Director of Growth and Operations Derek Niederquell said. “No job is too small or big for us to handle — from an overflowing sink to a 100,000-square-foot factory. We’re one phone call away.”
Matt Leitelt of Montrose, general manager of the new store at 1111 E. Main St. with 10 years’ restoration experience, said one of the toughest jobs was when a home basement was flooded from a pipe break.
The water had risen to 8 feet, he said, making it impossible to enter the basement. Crews first had to use equipment to suck the water out. Everything inside the finished basement was ruined.
“Those are the tough ones,” Leitelt said. “Our customers often say, ‘I’ve never been in this situation before.’ Part of our job is to be helpful with advice about what to do. It’s not just about restoring homes, it’s about restoring lives.”
From its base in Saginaw, Servpro — a national franchise with 1,900 stores across the U.S. — has been serving Shiawassee County for many years.
However, it used to take an hour drive to get to this county from Saginaw. The new store in Caledonia Township will enable Servpro crews to respond to emergencies more quickly.
“Every minute counts,” Niederquell said.
“It helps mitigate damage if we get on the scene early,” Leitelt added.
Restoration services include for fire, smoke and soot; water removal and dehumidification; mold mitigation and remediation; catastrophic storm response; move-outs and contents restoration; electronics and equipment; document drying; and contents claim inventory.
Cleaning services: Carpet, upholstery, drapes and blinds; ceilings, walls and hard floors; air ducts and heating/cooling systems; deodorization; biohazard and crime scene; and vandalism.
“When a business is down, it’s losing money,” Neiderquell said. “We want to get them open again.”
Servpro was on hand after historic flooding hit Midland in May 2020. Crews from the Saginaw-headquartered franchise are still in Texas, helping with the aftereffects of the snow/ice storm such as mold.
In addition to responding to emergencies, Servpro has proactive agreements with local organizations such as the Lebowsky Center For Performing Arts. Servpro has created a profile of the theater, which was destroyed by a fire in 2007, that includes such useful information should disaster hit as the location of main water and electrical shut-offs.
Charges for services vary, depending on the size and scope of the job.
The Servpro in Caledonia Township is currently hiring technicians, who will learn valuable skills and get the opportunity to carve out great careers, Niederquell said.
For more information about services or jobs, call (989) 494-5575. Check out Servpro’s website at servproshiawasseewestsaginawcounties.com.
Many area residents are already familiar with the distinctive lime green-colored Servpro trucks. Several community members have become acquainted with Cindy Sanders, Servpro’s residential/commercial account representative, who is attending chamber and other local events.
“People know us because of our national brand, but we’re trying to embed ourselves in the local community,” Niederquell said. “We’re trying to meet people, to help people put a face with our name and let them know we’re here to help.”
Servpro has been around since 1967, and now provides coverage to all 50 states and parts of Canada.
Randy and Tina Miller purchased a Servpro franchise in 1996, starting out in Genesee County and expanding into Saginaw the following year.
The Millers have an office in Saginaw and operate licenses in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, Romulus, Taylor, Downriver, Westland, New Center, Highland Park, West Sterling Heights — and now, Shiawassee County. They employ a total of about 100 people.
“My biggest reason for being with the company is helping people,” Leitelt said. “It is rewarding that you can take on somebody’s worst day ever and, hopefully, help them get their lives back together.”
