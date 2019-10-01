CALEDONIA TWP. — The Caledonia Township Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has canceled its upcoming meeting, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Zoning Administrator Doug Piggott.
The meeting was canceled because the board has yet to receive an independent, third-party cost estimate for the future decommissioning of a proposed 200-acre solar farm along Lyons Road. Developer Renergetica’s $300,000 decommissioning plan was called inadequate by nearby residents.
On Sept. 4, the ZBA agreed to table a decision regarding the project as the board waited for the independent cost estimate, to be conducted by Bierlein Companies Inc., of Midland.
At the time, Piggott said if the estimate was received within two weeks of the Sept. 4 meeting, ZBA members would try to schedule an impromptu meeting; if it took any longer, the estimate would go before the board during its next regularly scheduled meeting, set for Wednesday.
As of Monday, Piggott had yet to receive a decommissioning cost estimate from Bierlein. He said once he does receive the estimate, he will contact the ZBA Chairman Rod Confer to schedule a meeting.
Renergetica needs ZBA approval of the decommissioning estimate before the project can move forward, Piggott said.
The proposed $30-million Lyons Road Solar Project, if built, is expected to produce 26.8 megawatts of electricity, which could power up to 26,000 homes. Lake Mary, Florida-based Renergetica hopes to build the project on property leased from two different landowners. The property extends from Cornell Road south to Lyons Road and would abut the Crestview subdivision along the east side of the project.
Renergetica received both its special use permit and site plan approval May 2, from the township planning commission. The project was expected to go before the township board, but local resident Eric Weber and his fellow neighbors chipped in to cover the $600 non-refundable administrative fee for an appeal of the approval of the site plan for the Lyons Road site in June.
