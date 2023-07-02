Understanding donor-advised fund basics

Donor-advised funds went from 4.8% of total charitable giving in 2011 to 10.1% in 2020, and grants from donor-advised funds rose in 2020 as did contributions, total charitable assets and the number of accounts. That’s according to the 2021 Donor Advised Fund Report from the National Philanthropic Trust.

So why are donor-advised alternatives proving so attractive? The answer may be in the way they streamline how donors can pursue their philanthropic goals.

