Clean start for new laundromat owners

OWOSSO — When married commercial real estate investors Steven and Jessica Myers purchased two storefront buildings in Westown, they didn’t know the move would change their lives.
The Myerses, who used to live in Burton, bought the buildings at 807 and 809 W. Main St. for the income from the five rental units upstairs. They assumed the two retail spaces downstairs would continue to be leased by Westown Laundromat and Cher’s Barber Shop.
They were correct about Cher’s, but as the Myerses soon found out, the laundromat business now belonged to them as part of the building acquisition. The question became: Do we close the laundromat or take it over ourselves?
“Instead of letting it go, we decided we’d go all out and figure it all out,” Steven Myers said. “We didn’t realize we were starting a business when we bought the buildings, but it’s been fun.”
The Wash of Owosso is set to open Monday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The facility will be attended by a person 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To say it took a lot of work to get the laundromat in shape is an understatement. Half of the washing machines didn’t work. The place was filthy, with dust raining down from ceiling fans. People had been discovered sleeping inside the building. Myers found a used hypodermic needle in a bathroom.
“It was a mess,” he said.
But not any more: The Myerses have spent the past several months renovating the facility.
The new place offers 40 machines, including three stackable dryers. All the machines are in good working order.
There’s new paint, lighting, flooring and exposed brick on a west wall. A large plate glass window in front had to be replaced. A new security system and vending machine have been installed.
In addition to a coin-operated, self-serve laundry, The Wash of Owosso is offering wash and folding, and pickup and delivery. The services can be scheduled with a credit card on the company’s website, washofowosso.com.
A tenant of theirs, Wendy Vellucci, will serve as the on-site manager. Steven Myers will handle deliveries, and Jessica Myers will perform washing and folding duties.
To find out what people want and need in a modern laundromat, the Myerses talked to customers of the former Westown Laundromat, discovering there was definitely a demand for a coin-operated facility.
They listened to laundromat podcasts to get ideas for improvements. Steven Myers checked in with his mother, who used laundromats when he was growing up.
One day last summer, on one of his regular commutes from Burton to his buildings in Westown, Steven Myers was annoyed to discover he forgot the keys, forcing him to drive the 40 minutes back to Burton.
A month later, in July, the couple purchased a historic home on Oliver Street. They said they are relocating their real estate business, Meyers Investment Group, to Owosso.
The couple’s sons, 3-month-old Sonny and almost-3-year-old Bodie, will benefit from all of the Owosso area’s offerings for children, their mother said.
“We really like it here,” Jessica Myers said. “I love the downtown area.”
“I enjoy the small-town vibe,” Steven Myers said. “Everybody on this block has been super-friendly.”
Wow! Congrats! Love seeing the updates/improvements to West town!
