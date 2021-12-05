By DANIEL R. BASSO
Argus-Press Managing Editor
LANSING — Clinton County business owners say they’re thankful for grants announced this week by the Clinton County Board of Commissioners that are going to 107 small businesses from the Clinton County Small Business Relief Program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“It’s almost a miracle,” Pathways Home of Elsie owner Karen Laseck said. “I probably would not have been able to stay afloat. I was very discouraged. A huge burden has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Grants range from $10,000 to $25,000, based on employment, and collectively total $1.64 million, officials said in a press release. In all, 13 businesses in Ovid, Elsie, and Duplain, Victor and Ovid townships are benefiting from the funding.
“The Clinton County Board of Commissioners is proud to be helping small businesses all over the county as they continue to suffer from economic harm caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” Board Chairman Kam Washburn, R-District 1, said. “These grants are without a doubt a good use of our ARPA funds especially heading into the holiday season when, unfortunately, COVID-19 seems to be resurfacing. LEAP’s help has been instrumental in helping us spread these funds to all areas of Clinton County, and those areas hit the hardest.”
Area businesses receiving funds include Angus Cattle Company ($15,000) in Victor Township, the Meridian Weekly ($15,000) in Ovid, Eatery 121 ($15,000) in Ovid, Edgewraps ($15,000) in Ovid, Pathways Home of Elsie ($15,000), Research Tool Corporation ($20,000) in Ovid, Barn Works ($10,000) in Victor Township, Jorae Plumbing ($10,000) in Victor Township, Maximum Pride Lawncare ($10,000) in Ovid Township, Tri-County Aviation Oil ($10,000) in Duplain Township, Vineyard Creative Arts Theatre ($10,000) in Ovid and Nash Dairy Farm ($15,000) in Duplain Township.
Laseck said the adult foster care home she purchased in June 2018 at 133 W. Main St. is licensed for up to 11 residents and has employed as many as six people. Currently, she has five residents with a sixth pending, and has four workers, plus herself. She said in the past year, however, she had been down to as few as two employees.
“It’s been very difficult to retain or recruit employees,” she said. She also noted that with COVID-19 fears, building her resident census back up has been a challenge as well.
Laseck, a registered nurse since 1987, said she has even taken out loans to be able to continue to make payroll.
“Clinton County has been extremely generous,” she said, adding she had applied for other programs but didn’t qualify or they ran out of money before funding her business. “It’s exceptionally good news. I can’t be more grateful to Clinton County.”
Eatery 121 owner Erica Arnett said the grant will help keep her business afloat with increasing costs for food and other expenses.
“We’ve had a really rough go,” she said. “We’ll be able to stay open for the community. It’s exciting for us.”
Arnett said she took over the business in March 2020, buying the more-than-80-year-old business from the 83-year-old former owner who was retiring.
“We were already in negotiations,” she said. “We felt like we couldn’t back out.”
Arnett said that in addition to herself, her daughter and four other people work at the diner, 121 S. Main St.
“We’ll be able to fix a few things and pay our employees,” she said. She noted that some equipment in the building has to be upgraded for insurance reasons because of its age.
Susan Green, who operates Vineyard Creative Arts, 222 N. Main St., out of an historic church, said the funding will allow her to pay utility bills and make some ADA upgrades to the building in which she lives and operates a theater.
“It will help us make it a little longer,” she said. “We run a children’s theater and we’ve been shut down on and off a ton. We’ve been shut down a year and a half. Our Christmas production isn’t taking place until January.
“I hope and pray we’ll keep our doors open,” said Green, who operates the theater with the support of her husband Bill, and co-director and daughter Hannah Seely.
Green said the theater offers art and theater programs that run eight to 12 weeks for children 3 to 17. Productions offer all children speaking roles in the upstairs theater that seats about 60 people.
Angus Arthur, who operates the Angus Cattle Company at 6326 Round Lake Road, said he’s incredibly grateful to receive the grant funding, acknowledging the pandemic has “hit the beef industry hard” and “caused significant issues with processing the livestock.”
“I plan to use the money to enhance employee payrolls, upgrade our facilities, and expand on supplying both individual and local businesses with a great product,” Arthur said. “We have 5-7 employees on hand at all times and this upcoming year we are projecting to feed out roughly 250 Black Angus steers and expand our breeding herd of registered Black Angus cattle.”
According to the press release, 58% of the 185 eligible applications received awards and 46% of awards went to businesses owned by women.
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership helped county officials determine eligibility for the grant funding.
“LEAP has been proud to work on behalf of Clinton County to quickly get these funds in the hands of Clinton County small-business owners,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP.
“Thankfully this program was able to award a substantial percentage of applicants and will have a big impact in helping many businesses gear up for a strong 2022.”
In August, the county board voted to allocate funds from the county’s first payment of ARPA funds for small business grants. The grant program was designed to assist small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with an emphasis on demonstrated negative impact due to the pandemic, business longevity, financial need and community impact in three grant categories: traditional retail, goods and services (non-food); restaurants/eateries/taverns; and sole proprietorships.
According to the LEAP website, retail and sole proprietor awards were issued Nov. 30 while restaurants will see awards Dec. 17.
Welcome to the discussion.
