Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.