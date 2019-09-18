Owosso council OKs tax abatement for business site

OWOSSO — Ludington Electric has been approved for a 12-year tax abatement by the city in support of a planned $1.3-million renovation of the building where the business is housed, 152 E. Howard St.
During Monday’s regular Owosso City Council meeting — after a public hearing at which no one spoke — the council voted 6-1 in favor of issuing an obsolete property rehabilitation certificate for the property, entitling owners Sue and Carl Ludington to the tax break. Council member Janae Fear dissented.
Tax exemptions are used by municipalities to encourage the redevelopment of commercial buildings that are contaminated, blighted or functionally obsolete, as the city assessor found to be the case with the Ludington building.
Some city officials said they believe the Ludingtons’ renovation plan will inspire other local businesses to upgrade their properties.
“I really appreciate the investment in neighborhoods,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “We need to push that first domino to get the ball rolling.”
“We feel this is the first of many,” Sue Ludington, who attended the council session with her husband, told council members. “We are excited to get moving on this project.”
Ludington Electric is located in an 11,000-square-foot, two-story building. The 5,500-square-foot space on the second floor, currently vacant, will be built out into seven “high-end” apartments and an elevator installed, Sue Ludington said.
Two additional commercial spaces will be created on the first floor; they are expected to generate the hiring of several new employees.
The building will also get a new exterior and roof, she said. In a report by Owosso Assessor Treena Chick, its exterior walls have “structural lock failure and cracked mortar.”
Other problems cited include an insufficient electrical system, structural damage and deteriorated decking on the second floor; a heating and cooling system that needs replacement; stairs, ramps, landing, etc. are in disrepair; and old, boarded up windows.
“It is my opinion the functional obsolescence of this parcel has caused a reduction in value that exceeds 50 percent in its current use,” Chick stated in the Sept. 16 report.
Before the renovation project can begin, the Ludingtons will have to obtain two more approvals, including one for a plan to clean up a brownfield site in exchange for tax credits that would kick in after the 12-year obsolete property tax abatement concludes.
Council member Nick Pidek expressed concern about the possibility the city is granting too many tax abatements when those funds might be needed someday for higher-priority projects, such as replacing critical infrastructure.
The city’s policy is to allow no more than 5 percent of its tax revenues for tax abatements, Henne said. The city is presently at 4.5 percent, and a tax abatement for Ludington Electric would not put Owosso over 5 percent, the city manager said.
Pidek requested that council members discuss the city’s tax abatement policy at some point, and Eveleth agreed.
