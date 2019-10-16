OWOSSO — Internet accountability company Covenant Eyes recently received a Business Development Program Grant from the state to expand its operations.
Covenant Eyes, based on King Street, will receive $495,000 over three years which, along with funds invested by the company, will result in a total capital investment of up to $1.96 million.
Covenant Eyes plans to lease additional warehouse space in Owosso and convert it into office space, creating up to 65 jobs, including developers, customer service representatives and office staff.
“Covenant Eyes is one of our very best companies, and we are so happy to see their continued success,” Justin Horvath, president/ CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said. “They make a huge impact not only in Shiawassee County, but also throughout the world as their technology truly helps to change lives for the better.
“Thank you to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for recognizing this and supporting the company’s continued growth,” Horvath said.
Since forming in 2002, Covenant Eyes has become a pioneer of an “over-the-shoulder” report of internet use that aims to help people, including children and adults, make better online choices.
Users download software that monitors sites they visit online. Designated “accountability partners” — such as parents, friends, mentors or ministers — receive an emailed report of users’ online activities.
Covenant Eyes also has developed a family Internet filter that restricts usage based on parental controls.
Serving customers in more than 150 countries, the firm has earned numerous honors, among them inclusion on Inc. magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies, the 2012 Investor Award by the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Jerry and Patty Kirk Award by PureHope.
Earlier this year Covenant Eyes made news when CEO Ron DeHaas announced he would be launching an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) — a plan that provides employees with stock in the company, holding them in retirement accounts.
“I have three main reasons for doing this,” DeHaas, who owns 85 percent of the company said at the time. “We have a culture of loyalty to the mission in this company I want to preserve here in Owosso, beyond my existence.
“Second, it provides a succession plan for me without disrupting the cash flow,” he said. Finally: “Employee ownership has become an engagement vehicle for recruiting and retaining employees because they can see their investment building.”
The company has expanded several times in recent years.
In 2010, it expanded its headquarters at 1525 W. King St. and added an extra 5,000 square feet of floor space over two stories, costing an estimated $780,000.
In 2015, the firm hired about 30 employees and renovated the former Owosso Public Schools administrative building, 1405 W. North St., to create a second customer service call center.
Covenant Eyes was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2017.
According to the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, $25 million in total investment and the creation of 324 jobs in Michigan were created in part due to the development grants.
“These business expansions represent a range of industries, including IT, aerospace and manufacturing, and reflect the strength and diversity of the state’s business climate in communities of varying sizes,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the grant process. “Projects announced today will have positive economic impacts in communities throughout the state, from Owosso to Detroit and Ada to Ann Arbor. We are proud to work with these companies and our local partners to bring these investments to Michigan.”
