OVID — Edward J. Arthur, a Modern Woodmen of America financial representative, recently attended the Modern Woodmen Leadership Career Institute, at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
Modern Woodmen’s top representatives and managers are invited to attend the event where speakers inspire attendees to become better leaders, improve results in their regions, and motivate those they work with.
Attendees also have the opportunity to exchange leadership best practices with their colleagues.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
